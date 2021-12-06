Dahlia Tequila Has the Best Cocktails for the Holiday Season!

It’s almost the Holidays which means it’s almost time for a Holiday cocktail by Dahlia Tequila! Created by Fausto Zapata and Vicente Cirenos, Dahlia Tequila is a 100% Blue Weber Agave Reposado Tequila that’s filtered through charcoal for the ultimate purity and balance and a taste that tequila aficionados will love! Whether you like your tequila neat, or prefer it in a cocktail, Dahlia Tequila has something for everyone this season!

Here are some of LAFM’s favorite Dahlia Tequila Cocktails we know you’re gonna love!

The Hot Chocolate:

2 oz Dahlia Tequila

1 oz Rumchata

5 oz hot chocolate

Combine all ingredients in a mug, stir to blend. Top with whipped cream. Garnish with grated nutmeg and cinnamon.

2. The Gracias Hopper:

2 oz Dahlia

.75 oz mint liqueur

1 oz unsweetened coconut cream

1 oz coconut water

<1/2oz lime juice

Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin with ice. Shake vigorously for 15 seconds. Double strain to serve over crushed pebble ice. Garnish with mint.

3. The Dahlia Smash

2 oz Dahlia

1 tsp sugar (coconut sugar or raw granulated)

Seasonal fruit (berries, pineapple)

Lime or lemon wedge

Combine Dahlia, sugar, fruit and citrus at the bottom of glass. Muddle ingredients. Add 1.5 oz soda. Top with pebble ice and swizzle to freeze. Garnish with a lime or fruit slice. Optional sugar rim.

Whether you’ve got your eye on some fancy cocktails for your Holiday party, or need a great gift for a friend(s) this year! Dahlia Tequila is always the way to go with the smooth, clean, true transformative taste of agave into art that straddles time by honoring the past with a masterful, modern Cristalino expression.

To purchase, head to the link here, you know you want to! #LAFMApproved