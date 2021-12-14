Last Minute Gifting Ideas For All

Christmas is just around the corner and time is running out to find the perfect gift. But not to worry; If you are still struggling to find something to wrap under your tree, we are here to help! Whether you are looking for the perfect gift for him or for her, our list below will have you looking like the big man himself (Santa!).

In case you are wondering, YES, 90% of our suggestions are wellness, skincare, and beauty. Because no one ever said NO to glowing skin for all!

Rebecca Minkoff | Rebeccaminkoff.com | @rebeccaminkoff

ALSO AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE AT BELK, MACY’S, NORDSTROM and VON MAUR

3.4oz Eau de Parfum, $95

Gift Set, $100 LATHER LAVENDER RETREAT | $44



This cleansing, exfoliating and moisturizing body care duo is calming to your senses and skin. Fig, olive and grape seed extracts protect skin with antioxidants while shea butter helps reveal silky, soft, supple skin. DEZI SKIN HOLIDAY GIFT BOX | $48



This may be the most beautiful skincare gift set you ever get your hands on. The outer box is designed to make your life easy! No wrapping required…just add a bow and you’re good to go. LEXI SKIN I WANT IT ALL BUNDLE $279.93

The total package for affordable skin care. Enjoy soft, healthy skin from head to toe with the I Want It All Bundle that includes all 7 Lexi Skin formulas. You can have it all with this affordable, head-to-toe bundle! Get seven skin-restoring formulas – including a scar gel that can reduce the appearance of newly formed scars. Get the whole shebang… for less. Isa Lazo‘s luxury holiday facial set, $140



ISA LAZO’s FACIAL SET is a cruelty-free collection with a facial oil, and toner . Made using powerful plant-based ingredients including Rosa Damascena oil, grapefruit seed oil, evening primrose oil, raspberry seed oil, cranberry seeds, and rose water. Used collectively, the antioxidant-rich products promote circulation and cell turnover, and protect skin from future damage, so that users can achieve glowing, hydrated skin while calming and clearing inflammation. Masktini’s Night Ranger $65



Masktini’s Night Ranger Sleep therapy mask uses retinol to both treat spots and stimulate collagen production. The clinically proven formula uses a nourishing combination of retinol to regulate cell turnover and dissolve dead surface skin, gentle papaya enzymes to calm redness and inflammation, lime pearl acids to restore smooth, even-textured skin, and hyaluronic acid to encourage cellular renewal and prevent dry skin. The sustainably sourced brand uses 100% clean wind energy in its packaging production.

Stocking Stuffers

Last minute gifts are always stressful but so are stocking stuffers. Here are some great stocking stuffers that are also mentioned in PANTONE Color of the Year, so you can give the gift of self care and be on trend! `