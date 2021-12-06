How To Choose Stylish Shoes That Will Match Your Style

It’s not an exaggeration to say that a pair of shoes can make or break an outfit. The right shoes can transform even the most ordinary outfit into something that looks fresh and effortless. In contrast, the wrong footwear can make you feel uncomfortable or completely ruin your appearance. For these reasons, it is essential to select shoes that are fashionable and complement your personality.

Below, you will find several essential tips that will help you choose footwear that matches your style. Apart from choosing versatile models like classic shoes and sneakers, you can also opt for footwear that will match the patterns in your outfit, be a different color variation of it, or ensure that your clothing and footwear materials and tones do not match completely. Continue reading to learn how to match your shoes to your outfits and look your best at all times.

Classic Shoes

Classics are the best when it comes to versatility. When you want a basic shoe that you can wear with any outfit, you should turn to a classic. Classics include oxfords, brogues, and penny loafers.

All of these three options have a closed lacing system. They are ideal for office wear and formal occasions. Loafers and penny loafers have a more casual style suitable for business casual outfits or out on the town.

Still, there are many more options for you to explore in this category. For instance, chukka boots and desert boots are also considered classics.

Sneakers

Sneakers are not only the most versatile type of footwear, but they are also comfortable. You can wear sneakers with casual outfits or even dressy ones. They are perfect for travel since they do not require socks and can be worn in various weather conditions.

You can buy Jordan 1 — a timeless classic, or pick something different from Vans sneakers. Companies like Converse, Puma, Adidas, New Balance, Reebok, and Asics also have many models you can choose from. Sneakers are a safe choice for a casual outfit. Even if they are in a bright color, they will fit with the rest of your clothes just fine. Nonetheless, you have to ensure that your sneakers do not make your outfit overwhelming and avoid wearing them with suits or formal wear.

Lace-Up Flats

Lace-up flats are not only comfortable but quite versatile as well. You can wear them on any occasion that calls for more formal attire. However, you should avoid wearing them with business suits or very formal dresses since they might make your outfit look too casual.

Choose either classic styles like pointed flats or embellished styles like embellished sandals. Avoid wearing sporty types of flats like tennis shoes unless you are headed to the gym.

Loafers

Loafers are casual slip-on shoes. They tend to be uncomfortable because they do not offer much arch support and give you blisters if you wear them for long periods. They look smart with business casual outfits, but you should avoid wearing them with suits or more formal dresses.

Loafers are usually more expensive than other types of flat shoes, but they come in a variety of different designs, including pointed loafer designs. You can choose from driving loafers, penny loafers, moccasins, and many other models for men and women.

Ankle Boots

Ankle boots are one of the most versatile types of footwear. You can wear them with formal and casual outfits since they are comfortable and come in many different designs. They are excellent footwear options for fall weather since they are lighter than full-length boots but still provide sufficient protection from elements.

Ankle boots are ideal for wearing in the rain since they are long, waterproof, and have a clean design. Furthermore, thanks to sturdy soles, they come with an adequate amount of support. They are ideal for wearing outside in the cold since they offer protection to your ankles and feet.

Sandals

Sandals are versatile footwear options that you can wear with almost all casual outfits. They come in a variety of designs and materials and are comfortable. Still, although you can wear sandals with casual outfits, avoid wearing them with business suits since they make your outfit look too casual.

You can choose from chunky heel sandals, gladiator sandals, strappy sandals, wedge sandals, and a virtually endless amount of other sandals models for men and women. Make sure to select sandals that match your personality and avoid wearing them with very formal attire.

High Heels

High heels are dressy, and you can wear them with formal dresses or suits. Nevertheless, avoid wearing them with business casual outfits, as they can make you feel uncomfortable and may give you toe, back, and foot pain if you wear them for long periods.

You get to choose from a magnitude of different models, ranging from stiletto heels and peep-toe heels to platform heels and pumps for women. Your choice can be a great expression of your personality and take your outfit to the next level. Again, it is preferable to avoid wearing very high heels with casual outfits and keep the heel height within two inches of the ground.

Final Word

Choosing shoes that match your outfit is not as hard as it may seem. All you have to do is select footwear that complements your personality, matches your outfit, and makes you feel comfortable. Make sure that you know when and where to wear your shoes. If you plan to wear sneakers and flats to work, make sure that you do not pair them with formal business attire.

Finally, keep in mind that you do not have to match your footwear to your outfit perfectly. You can choose contrasting colors, styles, and materials and still look great. For example, if you wear a denim dress, you can put on suede heels or cowboy boots. Alternatively, if you are wearing a leather jacket, you can opt for heels or flats that match the color of your clothing. Good luck!