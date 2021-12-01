WHILE WE’RE aWAKE is the Must-Have Gift This Season!

NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

The Holidays are finally upon as after what feels like the longest year ever?! and while it’s never too soon to shop for yourself, this Holiday season one of my absolute favorite gifts to give-and-get is a little something from the coolest brand out there: WHILE WE’RE aWAKE! With sweatshirts and sweatpants, tops, bottoms and accessories, WHILE WE’RE aWAKE has something for everyone on your list. In a variety of colors and unisex sizes, the WHILE WE’RE aWAKE sweatshirt is a must-have to keep those #WFH office days much cozier or to make your trips to the coffee shop much more colorful, while the funky hats and bottoms are great for any activities you do doing the day! I’ve rounded up some of my favorite pieces I know you’ll want to get your hands on ASAP! Check it out below!

Multi-String Pink Tye-Dye Hoodie for $68, get yours here!
The Golden Teal Hoodie and Sweatpants, get yours here!
The Braid on Braid Orange Hoodie for $71, get yours here!
The Golden Black Hoodie for $72, get yours here!
The Miami Blue Cap for $28, get yours here!
The Cupid Crewneck for $65, get yours here!
The Multi-String Military Green Hoodie for $68, get yours here!

To view the rest of the WHILE WE’RE aWAKE Collection, check out their website here! You know you want to! #LAFMApproved

River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

