Holiday Gift Guide – 2021

The holidays are here and besides the food, is the holiday shopping. It can be stressful but seeing the joys on our loved one’s faces is an extra add to our holiday joy. What better way to do that than to put in a bundle of joy!

Here are some holiday ideas to get your shopping started.

For Knits and Cashmere:

ARI SWEATER from DEMYLEE $389.00

Oversized pullover with open neckline and roomy raglan sleeves. All-over textured knit stitch with modern, minimal self-finishes at cuffs and hem. SPECKLED CARBON SCARF $40.00

Blankets aren’t just for nights in anymore. We’ve taken the cushy comforts of your favorite throw and turned it into a portable scarf that will keep wind chills locked out and warmth locked in. Peanuts Cozy Life Robe from Vera Bradley $75.00

Spot all of the smile-inducing scenes and nostalgic characters in our can’t-miss collaboration, Vera Bradley + Peanuts! This fleece robe is ready for watching movies and enjoying a cup of cocoa (extra marshmallows, of course). SURI Blanket from Big Lovie $398.00

One of the world’s most cherished natural fibers; baby alpaca is exquisitely soft, luxuriously warm, and naturally sustainable. With a natural textural elegance, the Suri blanket has double-sided brushed construction in classic color combinations creating a chic, bold look. METALLIC LUREX CREW SOCK $20.00

These socks are perfect for adding a feminine touch to a sporty outfit, or a fashionable statement with heels for a night out!

For Jewelry & Watches:

1933 by Esquire Onyx Ring $279.00

A ring is always a classic. Add a little bling to their every day life! Tiny Pearl Choker from Adina’s Jewel $68.00

Add an absolute classic to your jewelry box in Adina’s Tiny Pearl Choker, featuring a series of petite freshwater pearls set into a delicate chain. Glow Unlock-it Bracelet $135.00

Make it green for the holidays! LUXEY Bun Cuff $30.00

The Gold Collection, designed by Ashley Wahler brings hair accessories to the gold side. APPLE WATCH From $399

A phone but in your watch! For those who love to be on-the-go!

For Chocolate, Coffee, More:

Assorted Truffle Box by Milk Box

The only problem with this cake truffle sampler tin—which includes birthday, chocolate birthday, and strawberry shortcake truffles—is that it doesn’t last forever. L.A Burdick Snowmen Chocolate $42.00

Capturing the flavors of the season, each Chocolate Snowman is hand-piped with dark chocolate ganache blended with fresh clementines, topped with a roasted hazelnut for the head, and enrobed in white chocolate. La Colombe Coffee

With each day, is a new different deal for their classic coffee beans! ASKANYA HAITIAN CHOCOLATE BAR MIX – SET OF 4 $33

Askanya Haitian cacao chocolate bars are perfect for a thoughtful gift to show someone special how much you care, or a way to treat yourself. Godiva Box of Santa Truffles $41.79

Make it a very merry Christmas this year with a fun and festive Santa Box filled with scrumptious G Cube Chocolate Truffles!

For Accessories:

ANTIMICROBIAL RECYCLED NYLON LEIGHWAY TRAVEL TOTE $200

A versatile tote is designed for the daily commute, overnight business trip or weekend getaway. CATALINA TOTE from Los and Sons

A lightweight, super practical and versatile tote made from sustainable eco-friendly materials that you can use as a work bag, travel bag, workout/gym bag, grocery bag, travel bag, diaper bag, and even as a beach bag. GALINA Cashmere hand-knitted hat $365

Cashmere Chunky Hand-Knit Hat GALINA with detachable real fur pom pom. ALIGATOR CARD CASE $295

A chic card case for everyday situations!

Miomojo GEMMA Bag $321.49

This clutch bag has such an incredible soft, luxurious touch that it will hardly ever leave your shoulder. Designed and made in Italy, Gemma has an adjustable and detachable handle, allowing you to wear her on your shoulder or simply as a very sleek hand clutch for a fancy night out.

For Beauty/Skincare:

FLOETIC #RESET Cleansing Wipe $20

RESET face and body wipe is perfect for travel and is the ultimate holiday bag addition. LUXIE BRUSHES

Each brush is made from synthetic, vegan, and cruelty-free fibers ideal for flawless makeup application with less wasted product. Vitabrid Hair Tonic+

This highly potent 12 Hour Vitamin C HAIR+ Set continuously releases pure Vitamin C for 12 hours to directly target the beginning stages of hair loss while promoting collagen production and neutralizing free radicals for healthy hair growth and fuller-looking hair.

For those who are trying to get into the Retinol game, Verso has its own type of Retinol that goes into the cream. It’s strong, yet moisturizing enough to incorporate into your routine.

Beauty Starter Kit from Alleyoop $85

Blush, bronzer, highlighter, cream eyeshadow, and all the makeup tools you need in one clear bag– it’s basically your entire beauty routine but simplified.