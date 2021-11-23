The Clay Mask You Need For the Winter!

The winter is coming and as the season changes, we introduce you to a new product that we are obsessed with. Now that the weather is slowly getting colder, we also have to change our winter skincare routine. But that does not mean that your skincare routine should be complicated. Stripped Beauty focuses on the belief that skin care should be simple.

Started by Melissa Arpino in 2018 while attending St. John’s University, Stripped Beauty was created. Arpino has always grown up with sensitive, acne-prone skin, so finding the perfect skincare products for her skin can be difficult. Spending so much money on expensive skincare products, only to be disappointed by the results can make anyone give up on continuing to look for more products. But, it is what inspired Stripped Beauty, and one of our favorite must have beauty products for the holidays! And so, she had the idea to formulate her own skincare line. She decided to team up with her mom, who has been formulating cosmetics for over 35 years and began to develop the perfect line of acne fighting, sensitive skin approved face and body care. Each batch is handmade in our lab facility located in upstate NY and never tested on animals.

Stripped Beauty’s Wanda Clay Mask is the new “it” mask you need for the cold season. It makes a good stocking stuffer and perfect for those who love clay masks. The clay mask is made with a velvety soft blend of Rose Clay, Kaolin, and Bentonite. The combination of the three helps absorbs oil from your skin and prevents future breakouts. Too much oil on your skin can have a huge effect on your skin. It also contains Argan Oil, Oats, and antioxidant-rich Vitamin E which work to nourish, soothe, and prevent irritation to your skin.

Our skin naturally has sebum, which is the waxy, oily substance that protects and hydrates the skin. However, having too much sebum can cause clogged pores and acne, so managing that is a must do. Let’s face it, breakouts are the worst. When we have breakouts, it takes time for us to regulate our skin again.

Honestly, a consistent habit of putting on a clay mask goes a long way. The results will begin to show after using the mask. One of the best things about skincare is the glow that comes after the care. Trust us, the glow is definitely apparent after using this clay mask. It is so gentle on your skin too, that it can pull hydration to your skin without over drying it. Finding the perfect balance for your skin is the best, not too dry, not too oily. The best part about this clay mask is that it is super easy to apply too. Just spreading it with your fingers or a brush and leaving it on for ten minutes or until the mask is almost dry can show results.

With the Holidays here, grab one for your self care spa day because you deserve it. Stripped Beauty has other skincare products that helps attacks skin concerns as well, so make sure to check them out. The journey continues, and there are so many products from the Stripped Beauty. They are currently available on their website: www.strippedbeauty.com

IG/Twitter/Tiktok: @strippedbeauty

pinterest.com/strippedbeauty_