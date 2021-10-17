Today Reebok announces the launch of the THERMOWARM+GRAPHENE apparel collection, the first commercially-priced use of graphene in sportswear. Graphene, first discovered by a group of researchers who isolated the material to its thinnest layer, discovered that this wonder material is one of the lightest, thinnest, strongest and most heat conductive materials on Earth. The groundbreaking discovery of graphene earned researchers the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2010.

Reebok’s strategically placed THERMOWARM+GRAPHENE internal grid print zone technology helps retain between 8% and 15% more heat than unprinted zones, depending on the base fabric.



The graphene-infused technology is integrated in over a dozen silhouettes ranging from performance running leggings to outerwear jackets, offering consumers an assortment that fits into a variety of athletic lifestyles. All collection offerings feature a strategically placed THERMOWARM+GRAPHENE grid print in the most pivotal heat retention zones where it would most benefit consumers – in garment hoods, shoulder panels and upper leg panels. When wearing a THERMOWARM+GRAPHENE apparel piece, body heat will be absorbed and retained across the entire graphene-infused printed panels to help the consumer stay warmer in cold temperatures.

“We’re catapulting apparel into the future,” said Chandler Frost, Senior Product Manager at Reebok. “THERMOWARM+GRAPHENE technology revolutionizes how our winter garments will keep consumers warm. Now with THERMOWARM+GRAPHENE, consumers can stay warmer in cold weather temperatures without sacrificing performance, function, or style.”



Highlights of the THERMOWARM+GRAPHENE collection include:

THERMOWARM+GRAPHENE Cotton Fleece Hoodie: Banish heat loss without sacrificing style with this men’s piece. Featuring THERMOWARM+GRAPHENE printed fabric at the hood and a kangaroo pocket provides a warm place for chilled digits.

THERMOWARM+GRAPHENE Pants: Fashion meets performance with the THERMOWARM+GRAPHENE Pants inclusive of printed front panels for added warmth and versatility.

THERMOWARM+GRAPHENE Zip-Up Jacket: THERMOWARM+GRAPHENE grid print within the inside hood of this women’s full zip jacket offers heat retention at the most pivotal region of the body.

The majority of the THERMOWARM+GRAPHENE collection is globally available now on Reebok.com in men’s and women’s performance to lifestyle offerings, ranging from $70 to $140 USD, with additional releases planned throughout the season ahead.