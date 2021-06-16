Luxury Yet Affordable Last-Min Father’s Day Gift Idea’s

As Father’s Day is only this Sunday, I thought it would be the perfect time to send you over an edit of last-minute gifts from the Savile Row Company that would make the ideal present this year!

Offering something for all tastes, Savile Row Company has a wide selection of luxury yet affordable menswear, from casual shirts to more formal fitting suits and a variety of accessories such as ties, socks and cufflinks.

Searches for ‘Smart Casual’ item have had a massive 412% increase; therefore, this edit will be of use to many of you.

Initial Letter Sterling Silver Cufflinks

Multi Check Linen-Blend Shirt

White Short Sleeve Pure Linen Slim Fit Shirt in Shorter Length

Black Grey Marl 3 Pack Socks

SRW Active Navy Short Sleeve Polo Shirt

Green Wide Herringbone Silk Tie

SRW Active Marl Grey Short Sleeve Polo Shirt

Red Wide Herringbone Silk Tie

Sky Blue Fine Twill Button-Down Casual Shirt

White Navy Stripe Linen-Blend Short Sleeve Shirt

Click here to view the Savile Row Company website