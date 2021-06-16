NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Luxury Yet Affordable Last-Min Father’s Day Gift Idea’s

As Father’s Day is only this Sunday, I thought it would be the perfect time to send you over an edit of last-minute gifts from the Savile Row Company that would make the ideal present this year!

Offering something for all tastes, Savile Row Company has a wide selection of luxury yet affordable menswear, from casual shirts to more formal fitting suits and a variety of accessories such as ties, socks and cufflinks.

Searches for ‘Smart Casual’ item have had a massive 412% increase; therefore, this edit will be of use to many of you.

 

sterling-silver-initial-letter-cufflinks-mclintsil-in_the_box.jpeg

Initial Letter Sterling Silver Cufflinks

multi-check-linen-blend-shirt-1394brg_model-shot.jpeg

Multi Check Linen-Blend Shirt

1397wht.jpeg

White Short Sleeve Pure Linen Slim Fit Shirt in Shorter Length

black-grey-marl-3-pack-socks-mso069bgs.jpeg

Black Grey Marl 3 Pack Socks

ezgif.com-gif-maker.jpg

SRW Active Navy Short Sleeve Polo Shirt

green-wide-herringbone-silk-tie-mti415emg.jpeg

Green Wide Herringbone Silk Tie

mpl652gry.jpeg

SRW Active Marl Grey Short Sleeve Polo Shirt

red-wide-herringbone-silk-tie-mti415srd_1.jpeg

Red Wide Herringbone Silk Tie

sky-blue-fine-twill-button-down-casual-shirt-1399sky_model-shot.jpeg

Sky Blue Fine Twill Button-Down Casual Shirt

white-navy-stripe-linen-blend-short-sleeve-shirt-1393whbmss_model-shot.jpeg

White Navy Stripe Linen-Blend Short Sleeve Shirt

 

Click here to view the Savile Row Company website

