The Largest Independent Digital Pharmacy Is Coming To California

Capsule’s End-to-End Mobile Technology Platform Lets Customers Manage Medications On An Ongoing Basis, Chat With A Live Pharmacist In Real Time, & Schedule Free Same-Day Contactless Delivery

Capsule To Serve An Estimated 13.2 Million Residents Across Los Angeles County & Orange County From West Hollywood Pharmacy

Capsule, the largest independent digital pharmacy in the nation, announced today that it is launching in the Los Angeles Metropolitan Area. Capsule provides an end-to-end technology platform that lets customers seamlessly manage their medications on an ongoing basis, chat with a live pharmacist in real time, see the cost of their medications before check out, and schedule free same-day delivery right to their doorsteps — all from the convenience of their phone.

As the COVID-19 pandemic persists, telehealth solutions — and specifically, digital pharmacy platforms — remain essential for keeping residents of Southern California safe and healthy, particularly as the region grapples with the issue of pharmacy deserts, which have continued to exacerbate COVID-19 health inequities. With this latest expansion, Capsule will serve an estimated 13.2 million residents across Los Angeles County and Orange County from the company’s pharmacy in West Hollywood.

“When the pandemic began, medication delivery went from something that was convenient to something that was essential,” said Eric Kinariwala, Founder and CEO of Capsule. “Since then, Capsule has been at the forefront of partnering with local communities, governments, physicians, and health systems to ensure everyone has uninterrupted access to the medications they need. We look forward to serving residents of the Los Angeles Metropolitan Area and are committed to providing them with a digital healthcare experience that is transparent, seamless, and most importantly, safe.”

Since social distancing restrictions went into effect last spring, Capsule has ensured absolute safety for both customers and employees, not only in New York City — the original U.S. epicenter of the pandemic — but also in recent expansions to Austin, Boston, Chicago, and Minneapolis. The expansion into the Los Angeles Metropolitan Area — the second-largest metropolitan area in the nation — is a natural market for Capsule, with backing from local investors including M13 in Santa Monica and Ashton Kutcher’s Sound Ventures in Beverly Hills.

By solving the familiar frustrations of conventional pharmacies — eliminating wait times, building predictive inventory tools to ensure medications are in stock when you need them, putting price transparency at the core of the customer experience, creating a modern way to interact with your pharmacist, and offering smart refills so you never miss a dose of your medication — Capsule has built a loyal following of tens of thousands of customers and earned thousands of glowing App Store reviews. With one out of two prescriptions in the U.S. going unfilled, Capsule has increased the rate at which people fill medications by 50 percent.

As one of the best-capitalized companies in the rapidly growing digital health space, Capsule has been featured at the top of Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups List, Inc. Magazine’s Best in Business List, and LinkedIn’s Top Startups List. Capsule has raised over $270 million from investors including Thrive Capital, TCV, and Glade Brook Capital, which have backed successful consumer and healthcare businesses such as Oscar Health, Airbnb, Instacart, Netflix, Peloton, and more.