SWIMINISTA Introduces the “Little Black Dress” of Swimwear Designed to Fit and Flatter All Women

With a fully customizable, ultra-sexy silhouette, the Cheerful One-Piece brings to life Founder Andréa Bernholtz’s vision of a world in which every body is a beach body

From Rock & Republic Co-Founder Andréa Bernholtz comes SWIMINISTA, an all-new collection of comfortable, ultra-chic swimwear made from luxury recycled fabrics and featuring adjustable, personalized fits in sizes A-DD. In an effort to give women the confidence to celebrate their own bodies while reducing the swim industry’s impact on the planet, SWIMINISTA relies on high-quality fabric made from post-consumer plastics to create sexy, supportive pieces made for movement.

With her staple style “Cheerful” One-Piece, SWIMINISTA Founder, Andréa Bernholtz, accomplishes the impossible: creating a world in which all women can feel confident in their bodies on the beach! The Rock & Republic Co-Founder and serial mompreneur pioneers a better swimwear experience, complete with fully adjustable, personalized fits in sizes A-DD that offer ultra-flattering support for every unique silhouette. Considered the “little black dress” of swim, the black Cheerful One-Piece accentuates the best of every physique, becoming an instant classic and the must-have versatile suit for real women everywhere.

“We spend all this time searching for underwear that fits perfectly and supports our bodies during the day, but the same design technology isn’t reflected in swim,” explains Bernholtz. “That seems crazy, given this is a piece of clothing we wear in public!” Bernholtz has made it her business to challenge and actively transform this frustrating reality. Motivated by a desire to create an uplifting future for her young daughter and all women, her advanced designs include elements crafted around values of self-love and empowerment. The classic black Cheerful One-Piece is a shining example, offering a sexy and supportive silhouette built for movement. The epitome of chic – with just a hint of cheek – this tastefully low-cut modern piece offers the following key design elements:

Sustainable design with eco-luxury recycled nylon fabric made from plastic bottles for an ultra-soft, comfortable, and durable suit A truly customized fit with adjustable front and back ties for any modification as we gain or lose curves Supportive contouring with a subtly ruched back and bottom that hugs curves in all the right places, plus proprietary Power Mesh lining that offers strong, reliable lift



Embrace the bold, empowered reality of SWIMINISTA in which every season is swimsuit season and every body is a beach body. Dare to be conspicuous for all the right reasons. Command attention without apology. Discover the Cheerful One-Piece and experience swimwear, elevated to suit you. Available in five distinctive colors and prints, including must-have classic black, the Cheerful One-Piece is proof that one inspired design really CAN suit all. Choose from sizes XS-XL and cup sizes A-DD for a custom fit “tailored” to your unique body. “I am really proud of this campaign, we did a photo shoot with real women, of all different ethnicities from sizes XS-XL, in my hometown of Laguna Beach,” states Bernholtz.

Using the SWIMINISTA personalized fit guide, shoppers can select their ideal style and enter details about their jeans and bra sizes to easily find the right suit to complement their unique body. Through the company’s discrete “Try At Home” option, shoppers can choose a selection of suits to try, decide which to keep and send back the rest!

Discover the new era of eco-conscious, supportive swimwear in the SWIMINISTA online shop, along with care tips and updates on the company’s efforts to give back, both globally and locally. Shop the Cheerful One-Piece ($165), along with an all-new SWIMINISTA Mommy and Me collection for women and youth, at SWIMINISTA.com. Also, discover an eco-friendly, luxury collection of machine-washable, multi-purpose masks made from recycled Italian fabric and designed to be worn three ways: as a face mask, a neck scarf, or headband ($22 each). Standard shipping is always free anywhere in the US on orders over $100, or enjoy an $8 standard flat rate on orders under $100. Next-day and two-day options are also available. Shop the SWIMINISTA collection exclusively at SWIMINISTA.com and follow on Instagram @SWIMINISTA for style ideas, new releases, and brand updates.