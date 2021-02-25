Savor the Summer Sip by Sip with a New IZO 100% Agave Tequila Extra Cristalino Añejo

Aged to perfection by maestro mezcaleros, experience an expertly wildcrafted tequila twice-distilled and charcoal-filtered for a naturally smooth, bright finish

Shake off the winter blues and toast the arrival of spring with a traditionally wildcrafted 100% Agave Tequila. Established by Mexico native Gaston Martinez, IZO Spirits continues to round out a distinctive collection of premium, handcrafted agave spirits with this exceptional Extra Añejo Cristalino Tequila. Known for its award-winning Mezcal – artfully blended and distilled from roasted, wild-harvested agave from the hills of Durango, for a smooth, subtly smoky finish – Martinez and his team of master mezcaleros now introduce a delightfully complex tequila aged to perfection and sure to become an instant classic.

“Our IZO Spirits collection simply wouldn’t be complete without an artisanal Tequila Extra Añejo Cristalino, the perfect stand alone pour or cocktail companion” shares Martinez. “Relying on old-world methods each step of the way from harvest to bottle, the pure Blue Agave flavor shines through every uplifting sip.” Partnering with an award-winning Jalisco-based distillery, IZO Spirits produces a masterfully finished spirit that adheres to a national government-issued Appellation of Origin legally recognizing the locale as the only Mexican state where tequila may be produced. IZO 100% Agave Tequila Extra Añejo Cristalino begins with Weber Blue Agave (“Agave tequilana”) harvested by skilled Jimadores just after it has flowered on the surrounding wild mesas. Using a Coa knife, each spiked leaf is stripped from the plant to reveal the heart (or “piña”) within. These hearts, weighing up to 250 pounds each, are then baked in brick ovens for several days before being mashed or shredded to extract their juice.

The nectar – once considered a sacred purifier of body and soul – is sealed and fermented until it reaches an alcohol level of 40% or higher, then twice-distilled according to national guidelines for a silver (“Blanco”) finish. To produce an authentically aged “extra añejo,” this crystal-clear spirit is rested another three years in Oak barrels, drawing additional flavor and a light amber color from the wood. Perfection requires patience as one last charcoal filtration process returns the precious liquid to a crystal clear “cristalino” appearance, resulting in a remarkably smooth and memorable finish.

Warm up to summer with the crisp, clean taste of IZO’s 100% Agave Tequila Extra Añejo Cristalino, boasting a celebratory Mexican flavor perfect for renewal. Sip on centuries of local tradition expressed through a modern environmental approach that is meticulously controlled from ground to glass. From the locally-sourced Onyx featured atop every IZO Spirits’ bottle to the elegant, minimalist design that allows the artisanal spirit within to shine, each element artfully conveys its point of origin. Delicious alone or in cocktails, toast every moment with the smooth, all-natural flavor of IZO Spirits premium spirits, available now at select Costco stores. Learn more about the IZO Spirits brand and shop its historic collection of pure-distilled agave spirits – including an award-winning IZO Mezcal Joven made from Cenizo Agave, IZO Mezcal Ensamble, IZO Mezcal Reposado, IZO Sotol Dasylirion and IZO Bacanora Silver – at IZOSpirits.com.

Founded by Gaston Martinez – a native of Durango, Mexico – IZO Spirits is a collection of premium, handcrafted agave spirits produced sustainably right in the heart of his rural hometown according to centuries of tradition. Made sustainably from slow-roasted, wild agave hearts harvested on local ranches, every sip of award-winning IZO Mezcal speaks to generations of Mezcaleros bringing people together around shared values of community, celebration, and savoring the reward of a job well done. Every aspect of IZO Spirits pays respect to its point of origin, from the locally-sourced Onyx featured atop the bottle to the elegant, minimalist design that allows the flavorful spirit within to shine. The pure, sophisticated taste of IZO Mezcal tells the story of centuries’ old Mexican tradition and of one man’s vision to share it with the world. Learn more about the IZO Spirits collection of handcrafted agave spirits at IZOSpirits.com.