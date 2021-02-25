Experience the Higher Elevation of Tenson USA Ski Wear: for Those Bold Enough to Stand Out

Tenson USA celebrates 70 years of outdoor fashion innovation, drawing on a rich history of proven performance and elevated style. For more than half a century, the Tenson name has proven synonymous with both superior protection and innovative style. The brand’s high-tech details and designs earned trust from the world’s most elite athletes, outfitting summits of Mount Everest, ocean sailing competitions, and Olympic track gold medalists. Recently securing the coveted 2020 ISPO Gold Award for the Aerismo JackoRakTM MPC Extreme Jacket, the forward-thinking brand looks back on decades of trend-setting design that culminate in modern Tenson USA ski wear.

With a legacy that began in 1951, when Swedish Founder Paul Rydholm developed an update on traditional cycling attire, Tenson continues to set new standards for form and function. Drawing inspiration from real life – the 1970 flower power movement, for example, and shifting cultural ideas about mindfulness – Ryhdolm established a brand known for quality craftsmanship and sophisticated, purposeful design. The Tenson name is associated with industry-leading advancements such as stretch fabric and “expert-tested” functionality. As an official clothing supplier of the 2010 alpine skiing World Cup and a sponsor of both Ski Team Sweden Ski Cross/Freestyle and Slovenian national team Sloski Alpine, every piece is tried and trusted on the world’s toughest slopes by pro-level skiers.

From the visionary designer who aimed to create, more than a product, the embodiment of the ski lifestyle, comes a striking collection for those brave enough to stand out. Reach the pinnacle of performance with the Tenson USA jacket line, made for movement and featuring:

Distinctive protection and warmth from a breathable windproof/waterproof three-layer membrane with a water column of 10,000mm

Customized fit and visibility with an eye-catching adjustable back zipper, plus neon waterproof two-way zippers and detailing

Superior comfort with a helmet-compatible hood and folded chin guard collar engineered to prevent chafing

Trusted by some of the world’s most accomplished adventurers, experience a higher elevation of purposeful engineering and sophisticated aesthetics, seamlessly synergized in Tenson USA ski. Browse the complete collection, including the acclaimed Himalaya Jacket, award-winning Aerismo JackoRakTM MPC Extreme Jacket, and signature styles for men/women/juniors at TensonUSA.com.

