Skin Whisperer’s Secret Vegan Approach to Customized Beauty

At the Facial Lounge, clients won’t find the usual list of facials to choose from… because master esthetician/mompreneur Founder Amber Rose Johnson doesn’t believe in the “usual” approach to healthy skin. Since 2000, Orange County’s celebrated “Skin Whisperer” has built a solid business on the principle that no two complexions are the same – so why should their skincare be “one-treatment-fits-all?” Specializing in the signature vegan facial – a one-of-a-kind treatment customized to each individual client – the Facial Lounge team of skilled professionals delivers proven results based on Johnson’s 25 years of industry experience. Considered one of the best-kept secrets of LA and OC elites, discover your best-ever skin through Facial Lounge’s personalized holistic approach, plus a collection of non-toxic skincare formulations targeting a variety of skin concerns, from acne to anti-aging.

“I fell in love with skincare as a teenager dealing with my own severe acne,” explains Johnson. “Since then, I made it my mission to unlock the secrets behind healthy, vibrant skin through constant innovation and a solid understanding of natural, organic approaches.” Facial Lounge is a blissful escape nestled in Corona del Mar, California just minutes from scenic Newport Beach. Bask in a luxurious, contemporary aesthetic custom-designed by Laura Brophy Interiors and inspired by the heart-centered spirit of its founder. Relax in a rejuvenating atmosphere perfect for recharging so you can face the world beautifully. Johnson considers her clients like family, addressing their unique skincare needs with in-depth knowledge she gained partnering alongside natural health food companies to study the synergy of diet, overall health, and skin. While she now serves a client list that includes Hollywood A-listers, Johnson proudly offers all who walk into Facial Lounge the VIP experience of uncovering their best complexion yet. The signature organic, vegan custom facial perfectly captures the spirit of her approach, providing a refreshing and holistic alternative to traditional “cookie-cutter” treatments.

Empower your healthiest skin, naturally, at the Facial Lounge, 3810 East Coast Highway in Corona del Mar. Conveniently book treatments online – including the famed custom vegan facial ($165, 50 min), holistic sugaring and waxing, plus shop beauty bestsellers by skin type at FacialLounge.com. Also browse staff profiles on the Facial Lounge website and read what top influencer fans have to say about their five-star experience. Follow @FacialLounge on Instagram for skincare tips, beauty motivation, real-life client testimonials, and more.