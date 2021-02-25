ModiHealth Introduces the Future of a Healthcare System to Empower “Your Path to Healthy, Your Way”

As the spread of COVID-19 places a strain on healthcare providers, wellness/health provider services, and patients alike, ModiHealth shines as the market’s first easy, accessible, and integrative whole-person care solution. Established in 2016 by leading integrative health expert and celebrated speaker/ author Dr. Rachel Eva Dew, Ph.D. in partnership with renowned neurologist, popular guest speaker, and engineer Randall Wright, MD., ModiHealth offers a “one-stop shop” for providers/wellness professionals and patients/ clients alike, aiming to increase options for – and access to – quality care, along with integrative and whole-person team-based approaches to achieve optimal health and well-being. Improve patient outcomes with virtual access to top-rated healthcare providers and wellness programs nationwide, thanks to the first (and only) platform to offer both reactive telemedicine and proactive tele-wellness options that redefine health and wellness by connecting patients with top-quality practitioners for on-demand care.

“With the arrival of COVID-19, we are entering a healthcare crisis in which patient needs for medical, wellness, and mental health care services are increasing at an astounding rate,” explains Dr. Dew. “Telemedicine and tele-wellness are powerful solutions that enable both practitioners and patients to connect in a way that feels comfortable, convenient, safe, and supportive during these challenging times. At ModiHealth, we take this one step further by also offering whole-health services like nutrition guidance, personal trainers, fitness classes, and lifestyle education options to support each person’s journey toward better health, optimal wellness, and well-being.”

Through two distinctive virtual departments – ModiCare and ModiWell – ModiHealth empowers individuals to take charge of their health and increase their quality of life by removing traditional barriers of time, access, and provider availability. ModiCare offers easy access to appointment scheduling with top-quality care practitioners, including traditional medical doctors, complementary holistic/alternative providers, certified mental health practitioners, and health/wellness/fitness coaches. ModiWell enables users to proactively optimize their health and meet a wide variety of fitness/lifestyle goals with an extensive library of industry expert-led ModiHealth videos, classes, health tools, and resources unavailable anywhere else.

Much like a personalized Netflix for health and wellness, support mind, body, heart, and spirit with an on-demand streaming service offered via three tiered membership options – Platinum, Gold, and Silver. Each provides unlimited yearly access to innovative classes and videos designed to meet a spectrum of health, wellness, and wellbeing needs on one convenient website (and not available anywhere else). New videos are released each week to help members continue their path to health and optimal wellbeing. Anytime, anywhere, dive into engaging courses on:



Yoga

Pilates

Meditation

Guided Visualization

Therapeutic Fitness

Injury Prevention/ Recovery

Healthy Cooking

Stress Reduction

Preventative Health

Holistic Health

Complementary,

Natural/ Alternative Health

Mindfulness

Spiritual Growth

And much more!



Designed with practitioners in mind, ModiHealth is completely HIPAA compliant while supplying easy access to safe, affordable virtual care offices. Using the power of telemedicine, care providers can increase productivity and reduce the stress associated with balancing paperwork and time-intensive in-patient office visits. Offering both insurance and cash pay options, patients and practitioners can mutually benefit from a flexible care choice that requires no travel or time off work. Providers will be able to expand their practice while maintaining work-life balance, gaining access to cutting edge virtual diagnostic tools, easy online patient file storage, a virtual waiting room, and the ability to lead group sessions for up to six patients. What’s more, health and wellness professionals of all types can leverage the power of a team-based care approach. Support patients and clients in achieving optimal results with convenient access to the ModiHealth provider directory for streamlined cross-referrals.

ModiHealth is the only telemedicine and tele-wellness platform offering access to every type of practitioner, including physicians, physical therapists, mental wellness counselors, life coaches, personal trainers, and more. Randall Wright ,MD., summarizes saying “ModiHealth is designed to be an easy-access patient portal to foster a holistic collaboration between traditional care providers and wellness practitioners.” Discover the future of health and wellness at Modiht.com. Browse a list of care providers, purchase innovative lifestyle programs, plus take advantage of an on-demand streaming service offering lifestyle education, fitness classes, and health/wellness courses through a convenient annual membership. ModiHealth: Your path to healthy, your way!