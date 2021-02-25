Unplug, Unwind, and Unleash Imagination with Pottery with a Purpose, the Eco-Friendly Adult Sculpting Kits

Pottery with a PurposeTM is Eco-Conscious DIY at its Best, Supporting Self-Care and Community Mental Health Through a Collection of Curated Adult Sculpting Kits! Ceramic and Air Dry Pinch Pot pottery kits promote mindfulness and creativity anytime, anywhere with everything necessary to create an original, functional piece, and profits benefiting mental health initiatives. From DIY Lifestyle Expert Samantha Hoff comes Pottery with a Purpose, promoting individual and community well-being through a thoughtfully curated line of eco-conscious adult clay sculpting kits that invite creativity and mindfulness anytime, anywhere – all while giving back to mental health initiatives (launching April 2021). A lifelong struggle with anxiety and an early career in the fast-paced tech industry led Hoff to find healthy mental balance in the world of DIY. Turning to at-home pottery making as a means of relaxation and self-care – offering relief from daily anxiety and reawakening inspiration – she now seeks to share the same benefits (and more) with others in a way that is accessible, fun, and eco-friendly. Art becomes therapeutic in two premier kits that both promote mental well-being and give back to mental health initiatives while including everything necessary for hand modeling an original pot, hanging planter, or functional beverage mug.

“Working with clay fully immerses you in the moment, but not everyone has time, space, or the budget to stock up on 25-pound bags of clay, a pottery wheel, and everything else a studio offers” explains Hoff. “Our kits contain all the tools necessary for success – and really, ‘success’ is achieving your own personal goal, whether that’s mental escape, connecting to yourself and others, or feeling present in your task.” A longtime fan of the DIY “cottagecore” aesthetic, Hoff is well accustomed to working with her hands. She built her own bed frame and kitchen table using reclaimed wood, ship-lapped her bedroom wall, and even crafted side tables from discarded tree stumps found in a neighbor’s yard. Through pottery making, she finds – and now offers others – an entirely fresh way to occupy her mind, take a mental break from technology, and escape daily stressors with curated Ceramic and Air Dry Pinch Pot kits that include:

Detailed instructions for creating a pinch pot, hanging planter, or functional mug Locally sourced clay processed just two hours from her home in Needham (keeping the brand’s carbon footprint intentionally low) Pro sculpting tools for carving, decorating, and forming each unique piece, plus a small sponge for creating a smooth, artisan finish Plastic-free paint and vegan paintbrushes (Air Dry Kit)



Keeping environmental sustainability top-of-mind, each kit is USA made, and packaging is 100% recyclable or 100% compostable for a product that both experienced and blossoming artists can feel good about. Established on foundational values of promoting the greater good, the brand’s short and long-term growth plan centers on Hoff’s charitable donation goals that include mental health, environmental preservation, and animal rescue. Discover the magic of hands-on creativity anywhere, anytime with all-new DIY Ceramic and Air Dry Pinch Pot kits from Pottery with a Purpose, available for single purchase or as part of a convenient quarterly subscription (launching April 2021). Learn more and sign up for early access at PotteryWithaPurpose.com. Get to know Hoff and find exclusive brand updates on Instagram @PotterywithaPurpose.