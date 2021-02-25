Grow Green Industries to Make “American Heart Month” More Fruitful than Ever

This February, “American Heart Month” gets more fruitful and delicious than ever before as eatCleaner® partners with the American Heart Association (AHA), donating 10% of online sales from select products, providing customers an online platform to donate, and also supporting the AHA with online events and social promotions throughout the month.

From February 1st through February 28th, sales from eatCleaner®’s patented, lab-proven food grade powder wash products, avoFresh™ anti-browning powder for avocados, and eatCleaner co-inventor and renowned wellness expert, Mareya Ibrahim’s #1 release book, Eat Like You Give a Fork: The Real Dish on Eating to Thrive will be featured items in this promotion, and the sales proceeds from the company’s plant-based food safety products will help create further support for the non-profit’s “Life is Why” campaign, as heart disease continues to be the #1 cause of death in the US and globally.

Customers will also be able to make additional donations to the AHA by ‘rounding up’ their purchases and selecting to make a larger contribution at eatcleaner.com. eatCleaner® will continue to donate 2% of sales from select products through January 30th, 2022. “My mother passed away from a massive stroke in 2019. Partnering with the AHA is a very personal decision for me, as we take steps to help create awareness and a loud voice for prevention in the world of healthy living,” commented eatCleaner founder, Mareya Ibrahim.

Donations through the Life is Why campaign allow the Association to fund research that can improve the health outcomes of heart and stroke patients, train more than 2.5 million high students in CPR annually and support the work of local entrepreneurs and organizations working to improve health outcomes in under-resourced communities.

“There’s this misconception that ‘heart-healthy’ means bland and tasteless,” she explains “But I’m here to show you: eating clean can – and should – absolutely be fun and flavorful. In fact, if a recipe isn’t wow-ing your taste buds, you’re not doing it right!” A trusted clean-eating expert and recent ‘Woman of Impact’ nominee by the AHA, Ibrahim has spent over a decade transforming minds and plates, demonstrated in her “Feed Your Sweetheart” menu, includes:

“Two Hearts Beet as One” amuse-bouche , featuring golden and red beets with frisée salad cup, turmeric walnuts, and champagne vinaigrette.

“My Heart Sears for You” main course of seared sesame ahi tuna with wasabi ginger cream, caviar, and black rice timbale

“Sealed with a Wonton Kiss” dessert of baked dark chocolate wontons with raspberry dipping sauce

Join Chef Mareya every week In February for healthy heart-themed food inspiration during “Fit Foodie Fridays” on Instagram. Discover the most decadent wine and chocolate pairings (week one), the inside scoop on “Jarcuteries” (week three), and tips for a “Better Breakfast” (week four). Shop now at eatcleaner.com, your “whole cleaning” destination for everything from produce and countertops to cutting boards and fridge surfaces (and even oral health!) Each patented, food-grade, and USDA biobased formula uses all-natural, FDA-approved GRAS ingredients, making it an effective and safe home cleaning choice. For further information or to book an interview with product inventors Mareya Ibrahim or Dr. Shawki Ibrahim, please contact Leigh-Anne Anderson at leighanne@anderson-pr.com. Follow @eatcleaner on Instagram for “fit food for thought” and “Fit Foodie Fridays.