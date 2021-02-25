Meet AYO Almondmilk Yogurt Founder Matt Billings

When you’re a third-generation AYO Almondmilk Yogurt organic almond farmer like Matt Billings, you get a front-row seat to the best that nature has to offer. Mother Nature isn’t daunted by temporary challenges or hardships – she has a schedule to keep. Year after year, season after season, she patiently abides the winter months, seemingly absent in the somber stillness of bare tree branches and damp earth. Suddenly, a shock of green progressing to pink buds appear, unassuming and perhaps underestimated. In no time at all, the Billings family awakens to a blaze of sunlight beaming down from a crisp azure sky, lighting up an orchard awash in paper-like blooms of white and pink.

“I wish everyone could spend a year walking this orchard in my boots, experiencing the change of seasons from my point of view,” says Billings. “In all things, nature stays true. She stays honest. There is a beauty and timelessness in her daily humble persistence: challenges to growth will always exist – the lesson is in rising to meet them.” Wandering the Billings orchards at mid-day, the gentle wind ruffling through the blossoms is overpowered only by the surprising cacophony of buzzing bees, focused and industrious. Like the trees themselves, these tiny pollinators are hard at work fulfilling their crucial role in a cyclical process that began long before the Billings farm originated over a century earlier. Matt Billings, too, does his part to tend an organic almond orchard with trees that have seen this annual cycle more than 20 times. Relying on natural snowmelt from the Sierra Nevada mountains means one year may be drier than the next. Whatever challenges may come, the farmer and the grove lean on each other for support in weathering the unexpected, creating a synergy that leads to a superior almond.

These sun-grown premium organic nuts journey directly from farm to spoon, reaching their full potential in every rich, creamy cup of AYO Almondmilk Yogurt. (Re)experience plant-based yogurt rich in natural probiotics and a taste that rises far above its competition, brimming with pure, lightly toasted almond flavor infused with sun-ripened blueberry, strawberry, peach, or vanilla. Dip into the best that nature has to offer, fresh-picked from the Billings orchard by farmers whose family legacy is simple and straightforward: leave the Earth better than you found it.

Try all four high-fiber, probiotic-rich AYO Almondmilk Yogurt varieties, each lower on the glycemic index than most dairy or plant-based yogurts and only 150-160 calories. Discover the “farm to spoon” flavor of a more modern yogurt at select stores across the US, including your region. Find a store near you at https://ayoyogurt.com/store-locator/, along with complete nutrition information and a look at the 100-year family farming legacy behind every creamy cup.