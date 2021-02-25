NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Meet the Brand Known For Breaking The Rules in All the Right Ways: Cor

 

Cor activewear introduces a new standard of performance, industry-leading sustainable design, and couture-inspired style at a uniquely collectible price point. Spearheaded by CEO Asha Kai. Cor’s cutting-edge approach redefines luxe athletic apparel custom-made for movement. Now, from the celebrated creators of Ultracor, discover an all-new brand aiming to not only master the functional, everyday legging as we know it but to change the game entirely. 

“As a busy CEO and mom of three, I need a legging that can keep up with my active lifestyle,” says Kai. “The Cor collection is designed to move with you, no matter where the day takes you – and offered at an everyday price point for building your go-everywhere wardrobe quickly.” Whether heading to the neighborhood playground, running to college classes, cycling at the gym, or doing yoga at home, Cor is ready for anything. The all-new collection features super-soft leggings and sports bras in five sophisticated digital prints and a range of deeply saturated colors: Ombre Stars, Leopard, Camo, Galaxy, and Ombre Leopard. Discover the advanced performance fit of a precision laser-cut design made to order. Each piece is custom crafted from specially-formulated, silky-smooth material offering breathable, sweat-wicking comfort for all-day movement. A mid- to high-waist legging with an elasticized waistband offers a trendsetting, flexible silhouette in a functional pull-on style. 

When it comes to sustainability, every distinctive Cor design is engineered to push the limits of environmentally-conscious fabrication. The entire collection is hand-crafted from start to finish right in the heart of Los Angeles, relying on an industry-leading digital print-on-demand process that pioneers the new age of eco-luxury activewear. The brand’s zero-waste/zero-inventory model challenges the traditional manufacturing status quo, reducing its carbon footprint by 95% and avoiding the use of chemical-based washes or water. With detailing that rivals the most elite fashion houses in machine-washable colors and prints designed to stand the test of time, every Cor selection is a seamless addition to a sustainable, durable everyday wardrobe. 

Embrace the next generation of luxe athletic apparel with the couture-inspired, sustainably-produced Cor collection (Legging $130, Scoop Neck Bra $89). Also, discover the Ultracor movement combining quality, performance, and fashion made custom just for you. Shop the collection at CorActivewear.com (international shipping available) and follow @coractivewear on Instagram for the latest style releases, celebrity fans, and product updates. 

