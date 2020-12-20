World Cup Athlete Evert Kruse, Manufacturing Expert Lisa Magneson Partner to Bring Tenson USA’s Heritage of Stylish Performance Apparel to a New Generation

Following the 2020 release of an award-winning snow jacket design, the brand known for setting new standards of style, function in outdoor apparel continues its innovative legacy

LOS ANGELES, Calif.: Under the fresh leadership of pro-level/World Cup athlete Evert Kruse and Lisa T. Fine Jewelry founder/manufacturing expert Lisa Magneson, Tenson USA continues a prestigious 70-year legacy of outdoor apparel innovation. For more than half a century, the Tenson name has proven synonymous with both superior performance and innovative style. The brand’s high-tech details and designs earned trust from the world’s most elite athletes, outfitting summits of Mount Everest, ocean sailing competitions, and Olympic track gold medalists. Recently named the ISPO Gold Award Winner for the 2020 release of the Aerismo JackoRakTM MPC Extreme jacket, Tenson USA is on track to bring superior function and fit to a new generation of sports enthusiasts.

“Lisa and I carry a deep passion for outdoor adventure, viewing it as a meaningful way to connect with nature, ourselves, and others,” explains Kruse. “A shared competitive spirit guides and informs our work with this collection, driving us to push the envelope of what is possible in fashion-forward, protective performance clothing.”

Tenson opened its doors in 1951 in Varberg, Sweden. The small-scale operation, originally established to produce caps/shorts for local cycling shops, quickly expanded into swimwear/nordic outdoor apparel carried by globally renowned retailers like Harrods, Austin Reed, and Bloomingdales. Skilled at finding inspiration in everything, from the most ordinary daily exchanges to the most exotic international travel destinations, Founder Paul Rydholm became known for his vision of a stylistic future for athletic apparel. This mindset led to industry-leading innovations – stretch fabric to replace the loose-fitting ski outfits of the 1970’s, for example – with each “expert-tested” piece proving its strength under the most extreme outdoor conditions.

Tenson-Lifestyle-AW20-Workbook-191113Today, Chief Executive Officer Evert Kruse – a Swedish native – brings to Tenson USA valuable experience competing at the most elite levels in tennis, World Cup windsurfing, surfing, and Team Rock Racing cycling. He established the Santa Monica Tennis Academy in 1999 to help shape the future of tennis, and his game-winning mindset is now a strong force behind persistent brand innovation. Alongside Kruse, Lisa Magneson serves in the role of Chief Operations Officer with a uniquely diverse, multicultural perspective. Drawn to the brand’s distinctive, cutting-edge style, she offers lessons learned from a lifelong immersion in the world of fine jewelry manufacturing/design. Both Kruse and Magneson are proud to support the ongoing heritage of Tenson USA sports apparel: producing advanced details/designs not available anywhere else in the US and built to perform at the highest standards while offering a more slim-fitted, edgy silhouette.

Shop the distinguished Tenson USA collection now online, including the iconic Himalaya jacket anniversary edition featuring the brand’s trademark breathable/waterproof fabric, two-way zip, adjustable hood, and signature sleeve pocket. Discover premium performance function and fit for men/women/juniors at TensonUSA.com, plus discover a rich history of continuous innovation from a legendary outdoor brand. Follow @TensonUSA on Instagram for the latest apparel releases and updates. Tenson USA – A way of living.

