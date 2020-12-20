Dressing Up to Stay Home: 3 Simple Looks to Keep Spirits Bright…Even if Your Halls are Decked for a Party of One

Inherent Clothier Founder Taylor Draper collaborates with renowned Mad Men costume designer Janie Bryant to share tips for bringing wintertime wardrobes to life

Colorado Springs, CO. – : No stay-at-home orders or isolation safety measures can dampen our holiday mood. Keep spirits bright with expert tips on at-home attire for men from visionary fashion tastemaker/Emmy-winning costume designer Janie Bryant and Inherent Clothier Founder Taylor Draper. Following the November release of their Hollywood legend-inspired Bryant Draper Collection, the collaborative partners join forces to put the “merry” back in your holiday wardrobe.

“Don’t use isolation as an excuse to stay in your pajamas,” says Draper. “Dress up! Wear something that makes you feel good – that velvet jacket, colorful bowtie, or favorite custom smoking jacket. Do it for yourself. A little bit of flash goes a long way toward uplifting spirits.”

“As a Hollywood costume designer, I have watched actors stand taller, walk straighter, and exude an air of increased confidence just by changing their outfit,” says Bryant. “Even though this holiday season looks undeniably different from past years, start a new tradition of dressing your best for your own benefit!”

While decking the halls this season, make sure you’re decked out, too. Not sure where to start? Simply follow the latest style tips from Draper and Bryant:

Dressed Up and Buttoned-Down. There’s no easier way to feel instantly dressed up than to put on a favorite button-down shirt. For a dressier look, from Inherent Clothier, the Fitzgerald Shirt is a great start. The Jackson Tan shirt is an ideal choice for more casual vibes, and the linen fabric is simultaneously comfortable and effortlessly stylish. Red, Green, and Bonny Blue. Dress up that go-to cozy sweater or henley with a blazer like the Bonny Blue Sports Coat. Designed for versatility, achieve a cool, casual look perfect for toasting in the new year or lounging by the fire. Lavish Loungewear. Monochromatic loungewear is an excellent way to remain ultra-comfortable and put-together. Try a sweater paired with a matching tapered pant or joggers, and add an heirloom chain or watch to take this look to the next level. Stepping out for a bit? Throw on the Braxton Top Coat for an ensemble worthy of David Beckham.

No matter what the game plan this holiday, embrace the warm spirit of the season dressed in your best with made-to-order pieces from the Bryant Draper Collection. Inherent Clothier’s trademark personalized fit blends seamlessly with a bold pop of color and Janie Bryant’s empowerment-focused fashion expertise to bring wintertime wardrobes to life. Find brand updates and shop the latest looks from among four unique Inherent Clothier collections featuring more than 160 customizable options exclusively at InherentClother.com. Get to know Emmy-award winning A-list menswear designer Janie Bryant at JanieBryant.com. For style inspiration, follow @InherentClothier and @costumedesignerJanieBryant on Instagram.

About Inherent Clothier:

Inherent Clothier inspires bold confidence through custom menswear, providing modern-day “suits of armor” while empowering communities to speak openly about mental health. Build to battle the all-too-common “walk it off” and “man up” approaches to mental health struggles, Inherent Clothier helps men build a fully functional, versatile wardrobe that awakens inherent inner confidence and authentic self-expression. Pairing the luxury of a personal tailor with impeccable service and the convenience of a digital concierge, the company offers online appointment bookings, as well as home, office, or web-based custom fittings. Both a couturier and a movement, Inherent Clothier proudly partners with local and national organizations helping to build awareness around men’s mental health issues like anxiety, depression, and self-doubt. Proving that, together, “We are strong. We are courageous. We will overcome.” Learn more at InherentClothier.com. Get a first look at upcoming events, collaborations, and new collections on Instagram @InherentClothier. Suited for wellness. Built for confidence.

About Janie Bryant:

Janie Bryant is a leading Hollywood Costume Designer well known for her designs on AMC TV’s Mad Men and HBO’s Deadwood, for which she earned the prestigious Emmy® award. Janie is currently costume designer for the new Marc Cherry created production Why Women Kill which premiered in August 2019 on CBS All Access and has returned for a second season. The first season of this comedic drama is set in three different decades and stars Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Alexandra Daddario. Janie is also working on the coming FX show, The Old Man, starring John Lithgow and Jeff Bridges. Janie was the costume designer on The Romanoffs, a television series created by Matt Weiner that was on Amazon Video in October 2018, and she also designed the Deadwood movie for HBO. Janie was the costume designer of the short-lived but critically acclaimed Amazon show The Last Tycoon, with Lily Collins and Matt Bomer, which showcased Hollywood glamour of the 1930’s. She also designed the box office hit of the remake of Stephen King’s iconic movie IT. Janie’s costume design has been cited as influencing designers Michael Kors, Vera Wang, Prada, Marc Jacobs, and others. After studying fashion design, moving to Paris for design, and then New York where she got involved in the TV and film industry, Bryant then moved to Los Angeles to follow her passion of continuing her career as a Hollywood Costume Designer. Along with her critically acclaimed and prestigiously awarded costumes and her own Ready to Wear line for extended sizes (JXB), Janie had also designed the successful Mad Men collections in collaboration with AMC TV and Banana Republic and has worked with many brands including Brooks Brothers, Shoes of Prey, Hearts on Fire Diamonds, Downy, SONY, NIKE, Maidenform Intimate Apparel, Mack Weldon, Hartmann luggage, eBay, Airbnb, Black Halo, and Unique Vintage. Janie also designed the uniforms for the relaunch of the Watergate hotel in Washington D.C. In 2011, Janie released her first book called “The Fashion File” with style tips and inspiration to help every woman become her own “leading lady.” Janie can be found on Instagram @janiebryant @Costumedesignerjaniebryant and on Twitter @janiebryant.