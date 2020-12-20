Cure Crate Makes It Easier (and More Fun) Than Ever to Find Premium CBD Products Tailored to Your Unique Needs and Lifestyle

Discover your personal CBD “cure” with a curated monthly subscription service that brings the wellness benefits of this potent plant extract right to your door – all while advancing social justice and creating a more inclusive, accessible world for everyone

LOS ANGELES, California : Experience a personalized wellness “cure” offering the benefits of CBD in a premium subscription box created just for you by Cure Crate. Co-founded by serial entrepreneur/brand strategist Sean Wynn and healthcare consultant Alexandra Mulconnery, Cure Crate is a part minority-owned business offering “CBD-ELIVERED.” This one-of-a-kind CBD subscription service helps people sample, find, and curate CBD products that fit their unique needs and lifestyle with a social justice-driven platform designed to share the healing. soothing benefits of CBD while creating a more inclusive, accessible world for everyone.

“CBD is not one-size-fits-all,” explains Wynn. “This extract has so many diverse and beneficial applications. We empower customers to engage with it in a way that feels personally meaningful while also helping to raise awareness about – and actively battle – systemic inequality.”

In a market projected to grow more than $5 billion over the next five years, an increasing number of American consumers will likely encounter CBD in everything from body products to ingestibles. Cure Crate makes this potent plant extract available in a way that feels safe, effective, and tailored to the unique needs of each individual. Co-Founders Wynn and Mulconnery are long-time believers in the science behind CBD, but were troubled to discover that friends and family members were not experiencing the full benefit of this powerful phytocannabinoid due to improper dosage or ineffective products. After founding the cannabis strategy organization WME Green, Wynn also became distressed at an industry increasingly plagued with injustice and racism.

Together, the duo envisioned Cure Crate as a means of addressing both wellness advocacy and social justice. Through a fun online quiz, they take the guesswork out of finding the right products for each unique customer. Then, their expert team analyzes the results, curating a monthly subscription box tailored to suit your specific tastes and wellness needs, from better sleep and sore muscle relief to improved hair and skin. A portion of all proceeds go to support The Last Prisoner Project, a non-profit organization working toward clemency and the creation of comprehensive reentry programs for cannabis offenders. Customers can also donate directly to the organization anytime through the Cure Crate site.

Don’t rely on expensive trial-and-error to find your favorite CBD products. Make the search for your own personal “cure” faster and way more fun with Cure Crate. Choose from three convenient, accessibly priced subscription options at CureCrate.co, and learn more about the company’s mission to share the benefits of CBD while seeking social equality. Subscriptions start at $58 per month for 4-5 handpicked CBD products with free shipping available for 3- and 6-month options. Preferences may be updated at any time. Browse the blog for CBD news and updates. Follow @CureCrate on Instagram for the latest brand releases and product highlights.

About Cure Crate:

