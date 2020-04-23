5 Sneakers That Are Both Athletic & Stylish

Sneakers are always among favorite items for fashion-conscious people. With designer sneakers getting perfectly acceptable to wear from gym to office, you can expect to wear the sneakers of your favorite sneaker brand to look chic and gorgeous. Luxury sneakers have become an essential element of fashion-conscious men and women. If you are a sneaker lover who is looking to the gym, walk, jog and run wearing your sneaker, here are five sneakers that are both athletic and stylish at the same time and you should try one or more of these:

Reebok HIIT TR

This is a stellar all-around sneaker from Reebok perfect for high-intensity interval training. Its outsole has bifurcated high-performance rubber to absorb multi-directional movement. Its cushioned collar will keep your feet secured and locked-in during explosive workouts. This is an excellent athletic sneaker for both men and women.

Adidas AlphaBounce Plus

If you are looking for a super comfortable sneaker that you want to use for high-intensity workouts, AlphaBounce Plus from Adidas can be one of the best quality mens sneakers for sale online right now. It has the cushioning that will give you the utmost comfort. You can expect to run miles on the treadmill with great ease wearing this Adidas sneaker. Its grippy Continental rubber outsole and the breathable mesh upper make it a perfect option for fashion and health-conscious individuals.

Reebok Crossfit Nano 9

This Reebok sneaker is made of durable, stable, and breathable material called Flexweave. The MetaSplit grooves of its CrossFit specific outsole will offer you for better traction and grip. It comes with a wider-than-average toe box to provide you with room to breathe and enough spread of your toe—stylish design and comfort you can expect choosing this Reebok sneaker.

York Athletics The Henry Mesh

Apart from its stylish look, you will love this sneaker for a mesh upper that is exceptionally breathable, the high heel pull tab to absorb pressure from mountain climb, lunges, or squats. It can be an affordable, stylish, and athletic sneaker to use all day long.

APL TechLoom Pro

Priced more life regular running shows, this APL TechLoom Pro has a look of a luxury sneaker that you can expect to wear long hours with great comfort. It may not be as supportive as Hokas or Asics, but its dual-layered woven upper comes with a sock liner and has a neoprene-feeling tongue for your comfort. You can expect to do all kinds of athletic activities, including mountain climbing, reverse lunges, and squats wearing this beautiful sneaker.

