What if Women Ruled the World?: Christian Dior’s Spring 2020 Couture Collection

Christian Dior launched it’s latest Haute Couture collection in Paris yesterday and we’re completely blown away. Head Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri always brings that #DiorDream to the runway, but the latest, and possibly greatest collection is this season’s Haute Couture show. Goddess gossamer and fringe gowns in gold, silver, pink, red and white, perfectly tailored suits, and capes? Need we say more?! Posing the question: ‘What if Women Ruled the World?’ which was asked by American artist Judy Chicago, the Dior Couture Collection was feminist, inspiring, and breathtaking.

“Women, with their intuitive instinct, understood that I dreamed not only of making them more beautiful, but happier too” -Christian Dior

See our favorite looks below: