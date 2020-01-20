TATRAS x Riot Hill F/W 2020

Clashing military uniforms with Japanese architecture-quality with contemporary culture-was the theme for the TATRAS x Riot Hill Men’s Fashion Week Fall Winter 2020 runway show at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris on Thursday night. Created in 2006 by Masanaka Sakao, Tatras’s schtick is simple sophistication with high appreciation to detail, combining technical innovation with an impeccable level of craftmanship, and obviously a very modern twist. The collaboration with Riot Hill and designer Jordan Fresher delivered an immersive approach to design by blending elements of craftsmanship and a strict artistic vision that Fresher is becoming known for.

“I always find solace in collaborating with younger designers” says Sakao, “I saw a lot of myself in Jordan when we first met & felt obligated to help present him with a platform I never had access to.” Sakao said in giving Riot Hill their first runway show. With the intent to produce a functional collection of industrial and utilitarian inspired items including Goose down jackets, US and Japanese Air Force Vests, Flight bomber jackets, Raw Japanese denim sets, Work-wear cargo pants and oversized ski jackets made with Italian cordura, Tatras x Riot Hill is definitely a runway show to remember.

Check out LAFM’s 5 favorite looks from the collection below!