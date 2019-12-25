At Home Teeth Whitening That Actually Works!

It’s finally here! The holiday parties, ongoing social gatherings and photo ops around every corner and we couldn’t be happier. But as we prepare for the season, we must ask, does your smile shine as bright as your holiday? Truth is, mine did not.

Luckily, I was able to turn to my trusted friends at HiSmile who have always provided me and my office with an easy to follow at-home Teeth Whitening kit. Offering a kit that

comes with 3 gel syringes for a total of six days of treatment, one LED light and one mouth tray that has now been made tighter for a better fit; definitely a must have for anyone’s beauty routine.

By now you must be asking, how do I know it works? Well, shy of all the compliments, the kit also comes with a shade guide which can be used to track your progress. You’ll see an immediate improvement after the first try, and a continual improvement from there on in.

For those unfamiliar with HiSmile, they are an oral cosmetic’s company that was founded in the late 2014 and became an overnight sensation when they launched their Teeth Whitening Kit that delivered real results in just 10 minutes. Having worked with the likes of Kylie Jenner and the entire Kardashian family, it’s fair to say that these guys are the real deal. For those that may have been on the fence, they confidently also offer a 30-day money back guarantee. But it’s more than just the results; their user-friendly experience is easy to follow with just 3 steps:

Fit The Mouth Tray to the LED Light Apply the gel to the mouth tray Place in the mouth, turn on, and whiten

What’s more, over the past year HiSmile has been working on a new whitening formula that stays true to the expected results but doesn’t cause any pain or sensitivity (unlike some of its competitors). To be honest, I was happy to read that the new gel formula contained a new active whitening ingredient known as phthalimido peroxy caproic acid (PAP), alongside a new remineralising agent in Hydroxyapatite… in other words – Sparkly Whites, Without Pain or sensitivity.

That however, is what to expect of HiSmile. They are always looking at new ways to design the best products for their customers, and this new formula is exactly that. It’s their best whitening formulation yet and customers are going to be very pleased with the update. I know I was.



So go on, try out for yourself! We just got the scoop that they will be launching their last Sale of the Year on Dec 26th! (aka – Boxing Day) and offering everyone 30% off storewide until January 2nd – Happy Whitening!

