What is NanaMacs? The Company Bridging Clothing and Cosmetics in a Big Way

If you haven’t heard of NanaMacs, you’re not alone. The fashion company has somehow been flying under the radar in the fashion industry, gaining an impressive 133K steady fans and followers since its creation by Susan and Jeremy Shute in 2013. While NanaMacs is not a household name yet, it’s certainly in line to be the next Revolve as NanaMacs bridges the gap between online and in-store shopping with their Facebook live “fashion show,” where they launch up to 20 pieces daily!

Providing their customers with an immersive interactive shopping experience, customers can also interact with NanaMacs’ various sized models, and ask questions from fit to sizing of the products. NanaMacs focuses on building women’s confidence through their wardrobe and takes on an original feel and design to today’s trending styles.

Their most recent #coolcollab is partnering up with the innovative make-up artist to the stars Jaclyn Taylor and her namesake cosmetics brand, Jaclyn Taylor Cosmetics with a joint eyeshadow palette and meticulously crafted formulas developed in the United States. The nude based palette will consist of five matte and four shimmer shades, universal for every skin tone.

Jaclyn Taylor’s relationship with NanaMacs began on set, working with the boutique’s models for photo shoots, and recognizing a common goal. As the collaboration went forward, NanaMacs found Jaclyn Taylor Cosmetics to provide the long-lasting wear and unmatched formulas that they were looking for, aligning perfectly with the brand’s high quality standard.

We at LAFM have had the chance to try out this incredible palette, and we’re #shook! We love when brands collaborate to create something truly amazing, and that’s just what has been done with the NanaMacs x Jaclyn Taylor Eyeshadow Palette. Mix and match the shades for the perfect smoky eye, or do a subtle under-eye shadow glow to change up your makeup routine. Whatever you decide, we can confirm the variety of shades and quality is unparalleled! We can’t wait to see what else NanaMacs and Jaclyn Taylor may have in store for us in the future!

Grab your palette for only $35 on their website, here! #HappyShopping #LAFMApproved