Meet the Fashion Brand Mixing Fine Italian Fabrics with Stunning Contempo-Cool Designs

Designed in San Francisco by a mother and her two daughters and made in Italy, Flora Dancia mixes high quality with everyday wear. With pieces made in the finest Italian fabrics, Flora Dancia takes you from your bed to your office and back again, combining nightwear and daywear into an ‘every day, all day sexy’ appeal. Flora Dancia’s sophisticated yet simplistic aesthetic works for wherever you’re headed-whether it’s to sleep or to hit happy hour with friends, there’s something for everyone with this incredible brand!

LAFM had a chance to sit down with one of the creators and founders of Flora Dancia, Elizabeth Spiering to gain some insight on her designs and how a great slip dress is the perfect accessory for women of all ages! Check it out below!

LAFM: Elizabeth, we love the high-quality basics for day and night you’ve created at Flora Dancia, tell us the story of the brand and how your vision came to life!

Elizabeth Spiering: Flora Dancia was actually founded by my mother, sister and I. Our logo is three triangles intertwined and facing up, representing the three of us. It’s inception began when we as consumers couldn’t find the right sleepwear or nightwear we wanted and needed in our wardrobes. We always found items that were too provocative for our taste or too conservative, but nothing in between. After so much searching and never finding what we really wanted, we decided to create it ourselves! Beautiful, colorful prints in luxe fabrics that feel wonderful next to the skin, product that you’re excited to put on when you get home is what we envisioned, and it’s what we’ve created at Flora Dancia. It becomes essential to your daily ritual, and it’s a good way to take away the day, as well as start a new one. We spend hours in bed with beautiful, amazing bed linens, and our attitude towards our sleepwear should be the same! We want Flora Dancia to empower women to feel confident, beautiful and sexy, all day every day…

LAFM: Amazing, we love that you’ve really found an opportunity to create amazing products for women! Who would you say is the Flora Dancia girl, tell us some more about the style aesthetic of the brand!

ES: The Flora Dancia girl is multi-hyphenate, she does not settle, she stands up for her beliefs and is passionate about everything she does. A mother, daughter, sister and best-friend, she cares for those around her while taking care of #1.

Flora Dancia is a lifestyle, a reflection of her true self with an appreciation for the best things in life!

LAFM: What’s been the inspiration behind the collection, and can you tell us the process of developing the styles, from idea to the finished product?

ES: Our design process is very print and color driven. We work with a graphic design firm out of London to curate the perfect balance of large and small prints. Complimentary to one another yet unique, after finalizing the prints we begin designing them into styles. For example-How should a bold water-color floral be best represented? In an amazing kimono robe of course! (Made from the softest Italian cotton sateen)!

Our designs keep the Flora Dancia girl at the center of everything we do-uncomplicated, simple, luxurious, and sexy-naturally.

LAFM: Simple and Sexy is just fine with us!! And lastly, where do you see Flora Dancia in the next year? Can you let us in on any sneak peeks?

ES: We are still a very young brand, but definitely have some exciting plans for 2020 and beyond! Building on our foundation for an effortless, modern and relaxed lifestyle, we look forward to introducing new fabrics and styles that compliment our essentials. Luxe sweaters, expanding our silks and of course linen and more linen is all in our future!

We know you’ll wanna see what else you can grab to fill up your wardrobe, so check out the Flora Dancia website www.floradancia.com and get in on all the action! #HappyShopping #LAFMApproved