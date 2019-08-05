How To Find Your Fashion Inspiration Through Nature

When it comes to fashion, there are lots of different sources of inspiration you could use. You really are spoilt for choice. It does not matter what your tastes are you can find something to inspire you from the world around you, especially the natural world.

Color Combination Inspiration

Referencing nature to come up with new color combination ideas for your outfits is just one example. The next time you go to a park take a photograph of anything that catches your eye. Or, visit a site like The Tree Center and save a copy of any of the trees or bushes that you think are pretty or interesting. The flowering trees and bushes sections are particularly good sources of color combination inspiration.

The chances are that the colors you are attracted to in nature will look good on you too. Doing this is a great way to get yourself to experiment and keep your wardrobe looking fresh and interesting. You can read more about how to do this by clicking here and reading the article you will find there.

Incorporate Natural Patterns Into Your Outfits

It is also worth experimenting with prints, especially those that have been inspired by nature. Most women look great in a floral print dress.

These prints can work for men too, which is why the majority of men own at least one floral shirt. Florals are a fantastic way to add a splash of color and excitement to any wardrobe.

But, don’t just restrict yourself to floral prints. Try out plant, tree and leaf-based prints too. Bark inspired prints are especially interesting.

Choose Accessories Inspired By Nature

Carry this theme on into the accessories you choose. Leaf-shaped dangly earrings work well with most semi-formal outfits. Tree inspired Boho jewelry is very pretty and versatile. Flower-shaped rings, pendants and watches are also well worth investigating. The possibilities are almost endless.

If you enjoy making your own jewelry, try to incorporate natural materials into your designs. You could, for example, polish an interesting stone you find on the beach and turn it into a pendant for yourself or a friend. Treat yourself to beautiful natural fabrics.