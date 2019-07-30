The ‘Getaway with Hannah G’ Collection x JustFab is Finally Here!

America’s Sweetheart, reality star Hannah G has teamed up with JustFab to launch a collection that’s…Just Fabulous! With shoes including espadrille wedges, open-toed sandal heels, summer sneakers mules and slip-on sandals, as well as the perfect summer totes and chic mix-and-match clothing pieces like crop tops, linen pants, denim jackets and silky dresses, this collection is sure to have you feeling fun and flirty in no time!

The Getaway with Hannah G Collection is for the feminine girl who likes florals, polka dots, and girly details like ruffles and eyelets, with a touch of edge. Whether she’s heading to the pool or out for a night with that special someone, this collection offers a little bit of everything. Feel free to mix it up with simple prints and pair them with denim shorts or flowy pants. Hannah G’s personality definitely plays into this collection, so add some sassy animal prints that can transition from day to night.

Here are some of our fave looks from this epic partnership, did we mention that if you become a VIP member of JustFab you also get their 75% discount going on now, which knocks prices down from $59.95 to $9.95!!! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!