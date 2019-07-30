NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

The ‘Getaway with Hannah G’ Collection x JustFab is Finally Here!

America’s Sweetheart, reality star Hannah G has teamed up with JustFab to launch a collection that’s…Just Fabulous! With shoes including espadrille wedges, open-toed sandal heels, summer sneakers mules and slip-on sandals, as well as the perfect summer totes and chic mix-and-match clothing pieces like crop tops, linen pants, denim jackets and silky dresses, this collection is sure to have you feeling fun and flirty in no time!

The Getaway with Hannah G Collection is for the feminine girl who likes florals, polka dots, and girly details like ruffles and eyelets, with a touch of edge. Whether she’s heading to the pool or out for a night with that special someone, this collection offers a little bit of everything. Feel free to mix it up with simple prints and pair them with denim shorts or flowy pants. Hannah G’s personality definitely plays into this collection, so add some sassy animal prints that can transition from day to night.

Here are some of our fave looks from this epic partnership, did we mention that if you become a VIP member of JustFab you also get their 75% discount going on now, which knocks prices down from $59.95 to $9.95!!! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!

The ‘Knot Front Body-suit’ is a wardrobe life-saver and for $42.95 it can be purchased here
The ‘Smocked Animal Print Top’ is being sold for $42.95 and can be purchased here
The ‘To The Hamptons Tote’ for $59.95 gets you into the hot for the Hamptons spirit, and can be purchased here
Settle into the summer sun in the ‘Striped High Leg Cut Swimsuit’ for $60.95 can be yours here
The ‘Crochet Knit Cover-Up’ is a must-have this summer, so grab yours here now!
The ‘June Bloom Ankle Tie Flat Sandal’ is only $67.95, so get it here, ASAP!
The ‘Snake Print Wrap Dress’ for $56.95 which you can purchase here
Get ’em while they’re hot! The ‘Kani Low Block Heeled Sandal’ is a summertime staple and for only $59.95, you can grab it here
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

