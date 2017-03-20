Join our mailing list today to enter for a chance to win up to $1000 in Prizes! Click here to sign up.

Paris FW – Manish Arora Fall Winter 2017/18

Tribal geometrics are patch-worked onto denim tunics and bell-bottoms or fashioned into swirling velvet applique on silver silk organza dresses and drapes. An optical illusion peacock embroidery of glittering golds and greens teems across sweeping gowns and tiered evening dresses.

Flaming comets blaze across quilted satin bombers and whirling planets orbit through midnight blue and violet universes. African textures of boiled wool patchwork on oversize bombers and waistcoats, and raw plastics on woven bags and chokers, contrast against the opulence of rich velvet sweatshirts and silk twill trousers and skirts. Astrological embroidery of shooting stars and golden sunrays adorn silk crepe drawstring dresses and cropped denim jackets.

Ethnic inspired Aztec prints converge with Art Deco patterns in a vibrant medley of mustard, tangerine, fuschia and royal blue on floaty wrap dresses and Dupion silk trouser suits. Giant Swarovski emblazoned paisleys sweep across the front of burgundy tunic dresses and floor length silk velvet gowns, and intricately embroidered heavenly bodies align in glittering galaxies for a stellar forecast full of cosmic love.

Womenswear, winter 2017 2018Paris
