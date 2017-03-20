Join our mailing list today to enter for a chance to win up to $1000 in Prizes! Click here to sign up.

Paris FW – Akris Fall Winter 2017/18

The collection is all about “A woman in a coat and with a bag”. The collection was shown on Sunday, March 5, in the Palais de Tokyo in Paris.

“I wanted to assess and to celebrate how women step out and arrive in a coat, arguably the single most important item in a woman’s wardrobe. It commands respect and conveys elegance”, Albert Kriemler says.

A series of eight coats showcases photoprints translated from Rodney Graham’s 2015 installation “Der Mantelanzieher”, and his 2017 Lightbox “Coat Puller”.

“Der Mantelanzieher”, a series encompassing six black and white photographs showing the artist putting on a navy coat, as well as a coat stand and the coat itself, references an eponymous sculpture by German expressionist artist Ernst Barlach (1870-1938).

The 2017 lightbox “Coat Puller”, shows a color photography of the artist putting on a coat.  

“I love the sense of humor and the irony in Rodney Graham’s work”, Albert Kriemler says. “The coat and bag collection was already in my mind, when I saw these two coat themed works at Hauser & Wirth Gallery in Zurich. The dynamic, almost dancing motion in it captured my imagination.”

Myra Postolache

