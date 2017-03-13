Milan FW – AnnaKiki Fall Winter 2017/18

ANNAKIKI’S Autumn Winter 2017/18 collection is an ode to the aliens’ world, to the unknown universe and to the outer space mysteries. Inspirations range from the planets’ texture to the recurring and stereotyped elements of futuristic movies. Driven by the viewing of a documentary about the discovery of some pieces of aluminum foil, which were thought to be part of aliens’ skin, the designer’s endless imagination flourished and flew into a style that perfectly conforms to the typical ANNAKIKI’s woman: a strong and rebel female not afraid of daring who aims to be different from the crowd by searching her own individual style.

The garments of this collection are decorated with shiny and shimmery colors but at the same time they are grounded in the precision of the every-day-like cut of clothes. Oversize clothes stand out as the leading items of the collection and are shining bright with their metallic touch. ANNAKIKI turns the common, neutral-toned furs into bold colored eco-friendly full-sized flamboyant pieces. Leather-look mini tops and eye-catching shiny leather skirts alternate with basic items. The collection expands upon new ways of bonding fabric and striking shades. Patent leather, reflective fabrics, wool, cashmere and velvet contribute to a look that is modern and extravagant but yet suitable for every occasion. Metallic coating, 3D embroidery techniques and exaggerated shoulder silhouette join with typographies in Chinese characters.

Colors are sharp and fleshy. Glittering silver is set alongside pink to recall the futuristic image of the unknown universe and create a bond which is unique of its kind. Army green, tangerine, black and bordeaux alternate and recall the typical elements linked, in the common imagery, to the extraterrestrial world. ANNAKIKI’S Women’s collection for Winter 2017 eleborates the ever-green hot topic of aliens and embodies the representation of the pink and silvered space imagined by the designer, aiming to discover the fascinating, but yet unsolved, outer space mysteries.