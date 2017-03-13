Join our mailing list today to enter for a chance to win up to $1000 in Prizes! Click here to sign up.

Milan FW – AnnaKiki Fall Winter 2017/18

ANNAKIKI’S Autumn Winter 2017/18 collection is an ode to the aliens’ world, to the unknown universe and to the outer space mysteries. Inspirations range from the planets’ texture to the recurring and stereotyped elements of futuristic movies. Driven by the viewing of a documentary about the discovery of some pieces of aluminum foil, which were thought to be part of aliens’ skin, the designer’s endless imagination flourished and flew into a style that perfectly conforms to the typical ANNAKIKI’s woman: a strong and rebel female not afraid of daring who aims to be different from the crowd by searching her own individual style.

The garments of this collection are decorated with shiny and shimmery colors but at the same time they are grounded in the precision of the every-day-like cut of clothes. Oversize clothes stand out as the leading items of the collection and are shining bright with their metallic touch. ANNAKIKI turns the common, neutral-toned furs into bold colored eco-friendly full-sized flamboyant pieces. Leather-look mini tops and eye-catching shiny leather skirts alternate with basic items. The collection expands upon new ways of bonding fabric and striking shades. Patent leather, reflective fabrics, wool, cashmere and velvet contribute to a look that is modern and extravagant but yet suitable for every occasion. Metallic coating, 3D embroidery techniques and exaggerated shoulder silhouette join with typographies in Chinese characters.

Colors are sharp and fleshy. Glittering silver is set alongside pink to recall the futuristic image of the unknown universe and create a bond which is unique of its kind. Army green, tangerine, black and bordeaux alternate and recall the typical elements linked, in the common imagery, to the extraterrestrial world. ANNAKIKI’S Women’s collection for Winter 2017 eleborates the ever-green hot topic of aliens and embodies the representation of the pink and silvered space imagined by the designer, aiming to discover the fascinating, but yet unsolved, outer space mysteries.

AnnaKiki RF17 3377AnnaKiki RF17 3395AnnaKiki RF17 3413AnnaKiki RF17 3427AnnaKiki RF17 3446AnnaKiki RF17 3463AnnaKiki RF17 3481AnnaKiki RF17 3498AnnaKiki RF17 3523AnnaKiki RF17 3551AnnaKiki RF17 3568AnnaKiki RF17 3588AnnaKiki RF17 3604AnnaKiki RF17 3623AnnaKiki RF17 3641AnnaKiki RF17 3663AnnaKiki RF17 3672AnnaKiki RF17 3689AnnaKiki RF17 3708AnnaKiki RF17 3735AnnaKiki RF17 3748AnnaKiki RF17 3775AnnaKiki RF17 3786AnnaKiki RF17 3804AnnaKiki RF17 3833bAnnaKiki RF17 3845AnnaKiki RF17 3873AnnaKiki RF17 3884AnnaKiki RF17 3906AnnaKiki RF17 3927AnnaKiki RF17 3939AnnaKiki RF17 3966AnnaKiki RF17 3976AnnaKiki RF17 4006AnnaKiki RF17 4024

Myra Postolache

