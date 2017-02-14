Jeremy Meeks Debut for Nyfw 2017 X PHILLIP PLEIN

Jeremy Meeks dubbed, by fans and the media, as the ‘Hot Felon’, ‘Hottest Convict Ever’ and ‘Our Favorite Convict’ just to name a few, hit the runway at this year’s New York Fashion Week. On Monday, Meeks walked the runway for designer Phillip Plein and he looked as fabulous as we expected in a dark ensemble: black pants, black boots, a black jacket and a black puffer coat with a fur hood.
It was just two years ago that Meeks, 33 years old, caught our attention with his piercing blue eyes, good looks and run-ins with the law after Stockton, CA Police Department released his mugshot on their Facebook page.
Meeks, who was released from a California Prison a year ago, has now traded in his inmate jumpsuit for designer clothes and is pursuing his modeling career; Meeks is currently signed to White Cross Management Agency.
I’m sure fans are looking forward to seeing more of the internet breaking sexy Prison Bae.
