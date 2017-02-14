Join our mailing list today to enter for a chance to win up to $1000 in Prizes! Click here to sign up.

Jeremy Meeks Debut for Nyfw 2017 X PHILLIP PLEIN

Jeremy Meeks dubbed, by fans and the media, as the ‘Hot Felon’, ‘Hottest Convict Ever’ and ‘Our Favorite Convict’ just to name a few, hit the runway at this year’s New York Fashion Week. On Monday, Meeks walked the runway for designer Phillip Plein and he looked as fabulous as we expected in a dark ensemble: black pants, black boots, a black jacket and a black puffer coat with a fur hood. 

Model Jeremy Meeks: Philipp Plein Fall/Winter 2017/2018 (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Philip Plein)
It was just two years ago that Meeks, 33 years old, caught our attention with his piercing blue eyes, good looks and run-ins with the law after Stockton, CA Police Department released his mugshot on their Facebook page.  

Meeks, who was released from a California Prison a year ago, has now traded in his inmate jumpsuit for designer clothes and is pursuing his modeling career; Meeks is currently signed to White Cross Management Agency.  

I’m sure fans are looking forward to seeing more of the internet breaking sexy Prison Bae.

Model Jeremy Meeks: Philipp Plein Fall/Winter 2017/2018 (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Philip Plein)
Antonio Velaz

Journalist

Antonio Vélaz has managed to make quite the name for himself. Hailing from a small town in Northern New Jersey, he has been Executive Coordinator/ Road Manager to celebrities such as Grammy Award winning R&B singer Mya, Blac Chyna and many more. Antonio has also been featured in print and online magazines both in the U.S and the U.K., radio interviews and even made some guest appearances on Life After on TvOne, Wild 'n Out, Botched & David Tutera's Celebrations. He enjoys being a jack of all trades that handles anything, for his clients. He says that for him the diversity of where his experience takes him is great “because in the wave of change you find your true direction”.

