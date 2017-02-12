Join our mailing list today to enter for a chance to win up to $1000 in Prizes! Click here to sign up.

J.LO at her residency opening night – Glamorous & Rebellious

On February 8, 2017, the Axis Theater at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort in Las Vegas was on fire.  It marked the Grand Opening Night for Jennifer Lopez’s “All I Have” Residency.  J.Lo has toured the world, starred in hit films, won numerous entertainment awards, earned No. 1 albums and is a fashion icon on and off stage. Everything about her show is over-the-top including her outfits.

Jennifer Lopez
Thank you!!! Here’s a closer look at my new costume by @theblondsny for #allihave bc its soooo amaazzzzing!! #details 🌹🙏🏼💍🌸💅🏼 A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (IG @jlo) on Feb 9, 2017
JLO
A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (IG: @jlo) on Feb 9, 2017

Just this month, the media rumored that they had split.  However, the bodysuit, designed by The Blonds, is telling me otherwise.  J.Lo posted a picture of the bodysuit, on her IG, along with the ring, flower, rose and nail painting emoji.  Hmmmm…. Maybe she still Luh Ya (Coquito) Papi…? 🙂

Antonio Velaz

Writer

Antonio Vélaz has managed to make quite the name for himself. Hailing from a small town in Northern New Jersey, he has been Executive Coordinator/ Road Manager to celebrities such as Grammy Award winning R&B singer Mya, Blac Chyna and many more. Antonio has also been featured in print and online magazines both in the U.S and the U.K., radio interviews and even made some guest appearances on Life After on TvOne, Wild 'n Out, Botched & David Tutera's Celebrations. He enjoys being a jack of all trades that handles anything, for his clients. He says that for him the diversity of where his experience takes him is great “because in the wave of change you find your true direction”.

