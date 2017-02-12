J.LO at her residency opening night – Glamorous & Rebellious

On February 8, 2017, the Axis Theater at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort in Las Vegas was on fire. It marked the Grand Opening Night for Jennifer Lopez’s “All I Have” Residency. J.Lo has toured the world, starred in hit films, won numerous entertainment awards, earned No. 1 albums and is a fashion icon on and off stage. Everything about her show is over-the-top including her outfits.

Just this month, the media rumored that they had split. However, the bodysuit, designed by The Blonds, is telling me otherwise. J.Lo posted a picture of the bodysuit, on her IG, along with the ring, flower, rose and nail painting emoji. Hmmmm…. Maybe she still Luh Ya (Coquito) Papi…? 🙂