Style Lessons from the Streets of Sydney

Many cities, especially metropolises, have some special vibe which makes them unique and magical. Not surprisingly, Sydney, one of the most beautiful and exciting cities in the world, is among them. With its breathtaking nature and many significant cultural and historical sites, as well as friendly and nice people all around, the oldest city in Australia is the perfect place to live in and also an inspirational destination for tourists.

Some residents are probably accustomed to that specific lifestyle, while others aren’t even aware of it, but travelers can see and feel it the most while trying to adjust to a relaxed and joyful atmosphere Sydney has. Beautiful, confident and graceful women will especially leave a strong impression as they always look like they just came from the runway. We’re going to take a closer look to their styles and take fashion lessons from impeccable and chic Australian women.

Nature’s boost

Australian women have a free spirit which is complemented by warm weather and seaside way of life, which means they are ready for everything that a day brings along. They usually go with simple and effective outfits that can be easily adjusted to different venues and circumstances, since you never know when you’ll end up at some of the breathtaking beaches.

For a casual daily outfit, go with a classic white T and an overall, which makes a fun alternative for shorts. If you need to think ahead and be ready for both daily chic and evening glam look, choose an off-the-shoulder blouse that can be easily combined with flared jeans and heels, or a long skirt and fashionable slides or mules (which are particular trendy this season).

The fearless attitude

Many women would probably choose an all-black outfit, layered with a leather jacket and open-toe ankle boots as their favorite combination. Regardless, they like trying new things as well as bold combinations and colours, like accentuated sleeves or pyjama dressing – one of the weirdest but most comfortable trends in the last decade. Seriously, who wouldn’t like to go to work in their PJs?

If this is too much for you, you can try out the 90’s layering trend or some other style that can be seen these days at the streets of Sydney. Not just statement cuts, but also bright colours (like yellow, red and orange), and various textures can be used to liven up your outfit. Style up any combination with complementing accessory, like big – really big – earrings, retro sunnies and statement necklaces.

Following the trends

Although their effortless look may mislead you into thinking they don’t spend much time on fashion, Australian women are actually crazy about it. Sydney’s well-developed fashion scene includes not only famous and proven designers, but also local, smaller ones that are promoting sustainable and eco-friendly fashion. Young and creative individuals that are trying to make a name for themselves in the Australian fashion industry are very popular, and, what’s even more important, people trust them and are willing to give them a chance. For example, the Wolf and Ordnance started as an unpretentious photography and fashion blog and developed into a serious store that offers the most popular Australian labels.

The idea of the Australian woman is inseparable from an elegant, chic and effortless look. These women just love experimenting and playing with different styles, mixing trends and moving boundaries. So, the most important lesson they can give us is to find inspiration in ourselves and have guts to follow it.