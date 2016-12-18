AEVHA London: The Must-Have Bag

From Beyoncé to British royalty, the AEVHA London bag is the bag everyone has to get their hands on. The architectural shapes and hardware accents make this signature look a statement that can’t be ignored. Making five appearances at London Fashion Week, it’s undeniable that the AEVHA London collection has what it takes to turn heads of fashionistas across the globe.

AEVHA London was created by British designer Alice Horlick. The eponymous label, Alice Emma Victoria Horlick Accessories London, was launched in 2013 and is making huge waves among celebrities and style mavens alike. Each bag is designed with the beauty of London in mind; modern yet classic, timeless and elegant.

The AEVHA collections are known for their quality leather and bold colors. Horlick became passionate about working with fine leathers while studying fashion in college. With each of the AEVHA London bags being designed in London and made in Italy, the quality is undeniable! Easily paired with jeans for a casual slay to glam on the red carpet, this is one item you’ll want to get your hands on!