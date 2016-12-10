MAD Zone Crazy Christmas in Milan

Mad Zone kicked off the holiday season in a novel, surprising exhibition that celebrates Christmas with a surreal and unconventional MAD touch. The concept is limited only to emerging designers and is nestled in the heart of fashion capital Milan, Italy. Mad Zone showcased last week art tables dedicated to four singers, poets and writers who have created over the centuries thoughts about pleasure:

Gabriele D’Annunzio, Italian poet and writer who lived between ‘800 and’ 900, well known for his dedication to the joys of the body and the spirit.

Sappho, a poet of ancient Greece, able to speak for the first time about love between women.

Giacomo Leopardi, poet and nineteenth-century writer, who wrote about amorous yearning and absence.

Epicurus, who brings us back to ancient Greece and teaches us that every action and every moment should be eaten because we are destined to end, perhaps suddenly.

With the invaluable help of the event planner Daniela Cicchetta, Tania Mazzoleni – the visionary creative and passionate founder of MAD Zone, gathered a collection of Christmas table creations by selected fashion designers, artists and other creatives from around the world. Here we are highlighting some of excellent creative debuts such as:

Mario Salvucci, who produces jewelry sculptures inspired by the world of nature and uses a natural oxidation process to color his jewelry, resulting in colorful pieces where no color is ever exactly the same.

Massimo Nanni known for his regal fashion, with its precious fabrics, damasks, silks and brocades that contour around the female body enhancing its innate grace.

Andrea De Carvalho whose jewelry borders on fashion, art and design by combining metals and ceramics, resulting in a uniquely hypnotic beauty.

Pasquale Bonfilio, a milliner who seeks to remind us that excellence in workmanship and materials is always the point where elegance and imagination meet.