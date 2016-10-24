MONQ is a recyclable diffuser that promotes mood change and various effects through custom blends of essential oils and the ancient practice of aromatherapy.

It’s the simplest aromatherapy device in history. Simply pick the way you want to feel, open your favorite flavor, and breathe in as your MONQ diffuses an eclectic blend of essential oils and wild plant extracts!

It’s available in 7 different blends, all of which are organic, natural, and free of nicotine, tobacco, or artificial chemicals.

Each MONQ blend is 80% soy-based vegetable glycerin 20% essential oils. The purpose of MONQ is not to fill your lungs with aromatic vapor. Rather, it is to have an enjoyable aromatherapy experience with high quality blends. When they say that MONQ releases Therapeutic Air, they refer to Merriam-Webster’s first definition of Therapeutic:

“producing good effects on your body or mind.”

Exhaling through the nose is the first step to the most therapeutic possible effect. When you do this the aromatherapy molecules go past the olfactory nerve endings in the upper nasal passageway. While the effect from the olfactory nerves frequently starts immediately, it usually does not peak for at least a few minutes. Therefore it’s recommended that you not breathe MONQ continuously, but rather take a gentle breath or two and then put it down for a while. In fact we encourage a very gentle breath initially to see how strong the effect is on you.

Some benefits that MONQ help you with:

Stress Reduction

Mood boosting

More energy

MONQ come in seven different blends, our fav picks are:

Sexy :

Which is Jasmine Flavour. I think it stands out to me because it is pink. It smells delicious and makes you breathe easily.

Another stand out was Zen.

Zen is flavoured with orange blend. Not only it calms you down but it also helps to control hunger (at least for me).

