POP RAP ARTIST LIVVY D DEBUT’S SINGLE “TAKE A NUMBER” FEATURING KENNA PAIGE

Livvy D (Olivia Dunbar), the rising pop country rapper launched her highly anticipated debut music video, “Take A Number,” featuring singer, songwriter Kenna Paige on June 2, 2023. “Take A Number” is said to be the dating anthem for this summer. The music video was directed by Ruben Samuel Cortez and takes place in Los Angeles California.

“Take A Number,” has a lot of exciting attributes. Aben Eubanks is one of the co-writers on “Take A Number.” Aben is an American Grammy-nominated musician, songwriter-composer, and producer. He is a songwriter/producer for KobaltMusic and guitarist/songwriter for Kelly Clarkson.

Eric “EJ” Johnson & Danny Jay of NI Music Group, have been producing and writing music for over fifteen years. They have worked with many notable Universal Music and Atlantic Records artists, not to mention platinum selling artists such as; Sean Kingston, Puddle of Mudd, The Struts to name a few. Johnson and Jay have had success in placing music on Fox, Bravo, Oxygen, Apple TV and more! NI Music Group has a major distribution deal with Big Wav Records under Bungalo/Universal Music Group.

Livvy D’s songs have been recorded and mixed at the Tom Weir Studio City Sound with lead engineer Marcus Colbert. Tom Weir is a Grammy award-winning, #1 Billboard charting Mixer/Engineer/Producer.

About Livvy D

From the early days of her existence, Livvy D’s life has been intertwined with music. Her journey started before she was even born, with her mother sharing the story of playing classical music through headphones on her belly. Fond childhood memories of creating their own lyrics to songs in the car seat with her mother solidified Livvy D’s passion for music and nurtured her innate talent.

While Livvy D’s unique style defies easy comparison, she acknowledges the influence of artists like Cardi B, Doja Cat, and Lizzo. Livvy D aspires to share their belief in the power of music and the ability to connect with audiences on a deep level. “They wholeheartedly believe in their music, and their message conveys power to their audience, something I also hope to do. They connect with their fans by being themselves to the truest extent, and I do the same,” says Livvy D, highlighting the importance of authenticity and conveying a sense of fun and confidence through her music.

Livvy D’s music aims to inspire listeners to embrace their individuality and creativity. When asked about her desired impact on her audience, Livvy D passionately expresses, “Be yourself, be authentic and creative, and have fun. Be you, not who everyone else thinks you should be. Always believe in yourself, even when people tell you otherwise. Be strong, be kind, be creative, be inspired, be authentic, have fun, be different, be you.” Through her lyrics and vibrant energy, Livvy D hopes to empower her listeners to embrace their true selves and enjoy the journey of self-expression.

Livvy D finds inspiration in everyday life experiences and personal struggles. Each of her songs represents a different facet of her identity, allowing listeners to connect with her on a deeper level. Her music serves as a reflection of her journey, highlighting the highs and lows and sharing moments that have shaped her into the artist she is today.

