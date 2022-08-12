How to Get a Summer Glow All Year Round

When your skin is healthy and glistening, you feel like you can conquer the world and you’re ready to take on any challenges that the day throws at you.

Okay, this might sound a bit dramatic but the skincare and beauty lovers out there will resonate with the confidence boost that comes along with a gorgeous summer glow. When you look good, you feel good!

As the name suggests, getting a summer glow is much easier in the summer months. However, it’s still possible to achieve a glowing complexion in fall and winter.

Keeping your skin healthy and strong is a key component in getting a summer glow and you also need to use the right products for your skin type. Just because the weather is dull and dry, it doesn’t mean that your skin needs to reflect this.

Those of you who have been using beauty and cosmetic products for years might know exactly how to achieve a stunning glow. For those of you who are at the beginning of your skincare journey and have no idea what steps you need to take for a glowing complexion, don’t worry!

We’ve compiled a list of top tips to help you get that ever-desirable summer glow all year round.

Don’t Neglect Your Lips

The lips are easily forgotten when you’re considering the best summer glow makeup or skincare routines.

You might get carried away with choosing a dewy foundation or figuring out which highlighter is going to give you a sparkling complexion. But to bring your makeup look together, you’ll need to find the best lip gloss for your lips.

There is a wide variety of different lip gloss products out there, many of which are designed to add moisture and plumpness to your lips. Look out for dewy lip glosses when you’re after that summer glow because they will be the most hydrating.

Keep your lip gloss in your purse to top it up throughout the day and prevent your lips from getting dry, especially during the winter months when they are prone to dryness and cracks.

Choose a Hydrating Primer and a Foundation

Before you apply foundation or concealer to your face, it’s a good idea to apply primer.

When you’re going after that summer glow, make sure to use a hydrating primer. This will add extra hydration to your skin, smoothing out any dry areas and providing the perfect base to apply the rest of your makeup on top.

If you prefer to skip the primer and go straight to the foundation in your makeup routine, choose a hydrating foundation and avoid the mattifying products. Choosing hydrating foundations prevents your skin from drying out and locks in moisture to give you a healthy glow.

For those of you who wear both primer and foundation, you can choose two hydrating products but be careful not to saturate your skin with oils. It might be better to choose one hydrating and one mattifying product to add moisture without making your skin look greasy.

Eat a Healthy Diet

Nutrients are vital when it comes to getting a glowing complexion. You can use all of the hydrating products that you like but if you don’t fuel your body with the right foods, you won’t be able to achieve the glow that you’re after.

Your skin is made out of proteins (collagen, elastin, and keratin), so it’s important to eat adequate amounts of protein in your diet. You should also focus on eating foods that are high in antioxidants, like vitamins A, C, and E.

Antioxidants fight against oxidative species in your skin cells, preventing them from causing damage and accelerating aging. You can find high amounts of antioxidants in fruits, vegetables, dark chocolate, and coffee.

Stay Hydrated

Water is just as important as eating your fruits and veggies when you’re trying to get a summer glow all year round. When you are dehydrated, it will be reflected in your skin as dullness and dryness. Your skin might begin to flake and have dry patches.

To avoid dryness and create a healthy, glowing complexion, make sure you stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to add moisture to your skin, allowing it to stay plump and healthy. Aim for around 2 liters of water a day, and even more if you’re exercising intensely or the weather is hot.