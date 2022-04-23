May 1 & 2 at the Metropolitan Pavilion

The Makeup Show NYC! We are excited to be back IN-PERSON at the Metropolitan Pavilion. The Makeup show offers a plethora of experiences and educational opportunities for artists and attendees with over 60 exhibiting brands from the beauty industry. JOIN US to witness the incredible artistry that our makeup community has to offer.

On our exhibitor floor you can meet owners and artists from brands such as Alcone Company, Danessa Myricks Beauty, Omnia, Nudestix, DNA Hair Tools, Cozzette Beauty, Kryolan Pro Makeup and so many more. Artists can restock their kit with amazing new products while networking with brand owners! You can find the full list of exhibitors HERE.

The Makeup Show offers over 70 different educational opportunities. The Main Stage and International Stage will be graced by top artists from all over the world like James Molloy and Danessa Myricks, Jessica Smalls, Bobbi Brown, Nicky Posley, Peter Phung, Linda Hallberg, Andy Alexis and Cristelle Ewa. If you want to get the latest tips, tricks and trends join us in our Demo and Seminar Stages. Our In The Studio and Momentum sessions are exclusive in person classes in which you can perfect and improve your skills and knowledge of the beauty industry.

The most gratifying outcome of The Makeup Show is how we keep growing and collaborating as a community year after year! We look forward to seeing you at our show!

The Makeup Show NYC will be held on Sunday May 1st and Monday May 2nd from 9am to 5pm at The Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 W 18th Street, New York, NY, 10011. You can purchase tickets at https://www.themakeupshow.com/nyc/. Sign up for our newsletter at www.themakeupshow.com and join us on our social media sites on Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin.