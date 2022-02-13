Ndigo Studio Showcases At Art Hearts Fashion Week New York City

A model walks the runway during Ndigo Studio At New York Fashion Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on February 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Last night, NDIGO STUDIO showcased some of their finest pieces at Art Hearts Fashion Week in New York City and boy did people’s heads turns! They even included a sneak peak of what their Pre Fall 0222 Collection will offer. They presented many pieces that are all-inclusive and made for every type of body. Their pieces are very colorful and integrate a variety of styles such as pleats, puffy sleeves, fringes…

That wasn’t the only brand showcased as BAROLLO ITALY partnered with NDIGO STUDIO and incorporated its DREAM STILETTOS.

ABOUT NDIGO STUDIO

Ndigo (also known as) “Ndigo Studio” is a fashion brand founded by Stylist/Costume designer Waina Chancy and Fashion designer Viviane Valerius: two powerful and like-minded women of culture who forged Ndigo Studio by crafting a line of clothing with an edgy style that emphasized the beauty of art and fashion. Our inspiration is driven by the beauty of the color “indigo”, and the concept of taking delicate; fascinatingly colorful fabrics and being able to transform them into structured pieces that are inspired by architect and design.