See Every Look from the Saint Laurent Resort 2022 Collection

Each season, as one of the most renowned fashion houses in the world, Yves Saint Laurent is always one of the top shows to watch. Whether it’s the Spring/Summer collections or Menswear or Resort, Saint Laurent has a way of connecting with it’s customers and showing us what we want and need, instead of one or the other. For the Resort 2022 collection, Saint Laurent evoked silhouettes of what made YSL famous to begin with: a take on 60’s and 70’s style. Founded in 1962 by Yves Saint Laurent after leaving the House of Dior (of which he had been head designer), the eponymous label stood out as a detachment from the pillbox hats and pencil skirts that had defined the styles of the fashionable women of the day like Jackie Kennedy and Grace Kelly. Here was a new brand that was bold and soon to be iconic, a brand that looked toward young people as inspiration and heralded the age of a luxury bohemian fashions- complete with flared pants, velvet, fitted and modern LBDs and so much more.

While the pandemic has led so many of us to reflect on our past, so too has Saint Laurent with their resort collection that awakens Saint Laurent of the past while at the same time giving us pieces that are fresh and new. Check out every look from the Resort 2022 Collection below!