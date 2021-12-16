8 Ideas for a Festive and Romantic Winter Wedding

The colder months are off-season for weddings, so they can prove quite challenging for those trying to create festive and elegant decor ideas for their winter wedding party. The best and most popular flowers are nowhere to be found, but the air is crisp and the snowy scenery beautiful, so there’s no need to worry — your winter wedding can turn out as beautifully as any summer one.

There are plenty of things you can do to turn your winter wedding into a memorable event that will leave your guests astonished. You can cozy up the venue with warm colors that will contrast white snow laying outside. You can also embrace the season and go with an icy-blue theme.

Furthermore, lighting up the room with lots of fairy lights, windows, and beautiful light fixtures will ensure an unforgettable atmosphere and leave you with beautiful photos. Taking advantage of the Christmas season can also prove beneficial, so don’t be afraid to go for reds and greens.

Check out the article below and learn how to turn these and many more ideas into reality.

Make Room for Cozy Talks

The first thing you need to do is create a room for your guests to get together and chat. Doing this will help them break the ice, make friends with each other, and enjoy the party even more.

On sites like trendingcustom.com, you can find many products to decorate the place, including Christmas-themed ones. Additionally, do not forget to place a bar in this area, so people can get a drink and socialize.

Set Up a Photo Corner

When it comes to weddings, taking photos is almost a tradition. You can set up a dedicated corner where people can take pictures with their loved ones. Alternatively, you can get a professional photo booth that will come with plenty of fun backdrops and accessories to use in the photos.

Have a Hot Chocolate Station

It is believed that drinking hot chocolate on a cold day can warm your soul, so why not warm your guests’ hearts with these delicious treats on your wedding day? It’s easy to set up, and they will appreciate this gesture of yours. If you want to go the extra mile, you can even get a chocolate fountain.

Create a Lovely Space Outside

Nothing says romance like warm lights on a cold winter night, so why not light up both the inside and the outside of your venue? You can add fairy lights and place them in a cozy corner by the terrace or garden: the more lights, the better.

You can also create a sort of a winter garden outside. Use benches, decorate them with winter wreaths and green garlands, and it’s going to serve as a perfect space for guests to catch a breath of fresh air and step outside for a while.

Get Creative With Your Florals

If you are looking for ways to save money on your wedding, then you may want to consider opting for a DIY floral arrangement instead of buying flowers from a florist. You can either buy seasonal flowers and create your own bouquet or get creative and make flower crowns.

You may also want to use silk flowers instead of real ones because they are much more affordable and work just as well. However, make sure that you know what type of flowers are available in your area during the time of year that you are getting married. Some might be really expensive and not as lush as in winter, so don’t be afraid to think outside the box and explore other alternatives.

Embrace a Warm Red Color Scheme

Red has an exceptional meaning during Christmas time, so it makes the perfect color scheme for a winter wedding party. This color is associated with love, passion, and romance, so it will make your wedding look both elegant and passionate at the same time.

Red roses, red tablecloths, red candles, and red napkins will get your guests in the mood for a fun night. You can also consider wearing a red wedding dress or changing into it after the reception.

Don’t Go Overboard With the Holiday Theme

If you decide to incorporate some of the Christmas spirit into your wedding, then focus on details such as place settings and centerpiece arrangements. You can go with vintage Christmas plates decorated with tiny silver stars or snowflakes at each place setting.

Moreover, the table centerpieces should be simple yet elegant — consider using clear glass vases filled with small pine branches and white faux snowflakes along with candles in silver holders scattered across the table.

Decorate the Bar Area

A bar is where everyone gathers to grab a drink or two before the party gets started. It’s also where people meet after being apart for some time, so decorating it is essential. Use candles at the bar to add a bit of pleasant ambiance. You can also decorate the area with wreaths and reindeers or anything else you can think of!

Final Thoughts

There you have it — our ideas for a festive and romantic winter wedding that will surely add character to your upcoming celebration. Try to keep things simple. Use your creativity to incorporate winter-themed decorations into your wedding and make it look amazing. Simple things like this can add to your party’s atmosphere and leave everyone impressed.

The sky’s the limit when it comes to creativity. If you’ve found an idea that will look beautiful without going against the style and theme of your wedding, don’t hesitate to go for it. After all, it’s your special day, so you should get the last say on how everything will look. Good luck!