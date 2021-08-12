ITEM BEAUTY CO-FOUNDED BY ADDISON RAE LAUNCHES AT SEPHORA AND SEPHORA.COM

Starting August 19th, the clean, Gen Z-powered beauty brand, ITEM Beauty, will be the latest line launching at Sephora. Landing in all stores and on Sephora.com, the exciting news comes as the brand celebrates its 1st anniversary. Made with dermatologist-tested formulas and science-backed ingredients, ITEM Beauty products serve effortless, clean beauty that empowers authentic self-expression with a healthy dose of self-love.

Co-Founder, Addison Rae is thrilled to share the cruelty-free and vegan-friendly range in Sephora, a leader in clean beauty.

“It is quite literally a dream come true to announce that my brand, Item Beauty, will soon be available at Sephora!!!!!! I’ve loved Sephora since I was a little girl and very clearly remember spending afternoons after school browsing the aisles for new products. Sephora’s clean beauty section was really the first way I was introduced to clean beauty products and I’ve always appreciated how committed Sephora is to committing to clean brands. My hope and dream is that there are young girls who are browsing the aisles of Sephora after school, like I once was, and fall in love with Item Beauty.”

Launched in August 2020, the ITEM Beauty lineup includes clean-formulated makeup essentials like Lash Snack, Brow Chow, and Lip Quip. After a successful makeup launch, ITEM Beauty released clean skincare essentials like Fast Pass AHA Gel Cleanser, Lite Sauce Balancing Gel Moisturizer, Slick Type Cleansing Balm, and Overdew Xtra Intensive Moisturizer.

“We are beyond proud to partner with Sephora to bring ITEM Beauty’s fun, clean, and accessible products in-store and couldn’t have imagined a better setting—and clean beauty champion—to bring this in-person shopping experience to life. We can’t wait for everyone to be able to test, try, and fall in love with ITEM Beauty IRL.” —Janine Gettinger, VP Brand Madeby Collective

“Sephora is excited to partner with ITEM Beauty and continue bringing our clients innovative products that meet all their beauty needs,” said Alison Hahn, SVP Merchandising, Makeup & Fragrance at Sephora. “With its powerful clean formulas and fresh, colorful branding, ITEM Beauty is a value-driven brand that seeks to promote individuality, self-love and embracing imperfections, which embodies Sephora’s longstanding values of inclusive beauty and empowerment. We are so thrilled to introduce this brand to our community and know that it will be a wonderful addition to our clean beauty assortment.”

ITEM Beauty by Addison Rae will be available in all US and Canada stores, online at sephora.com as well as Sephora @ Kohls.

ABOUT MADEBY COLLECTIVE: Madeby Collective is a beauty brand incubator that partners with luminaries to develop high-quality, first-of-a-kind products for diverse communities. Combining social listening with hard data, Madeby Collective fulfills unmet needs and drives authentic connections. Through its sister brands, IPSY & Boxycharm, Madeby Collective leverages data and a beauty community of +20M to anticipate what’s next and drive unexpected experiences that disrupt beauty norms and champion self-expression.

About Sephora Americas

Since its debut in North America over 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the purpose of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to touch and try 25,000 products from 400 carefully curated brands, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained beauty advisors in more than 500 stores across the Americas, as well as over 600 locations inside JCPenney. Clients can also experience Sephora online and through our mobile app, access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora’s passionate clients. Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, “We Belong to Something Beautiful,” to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through our Sephora Stands social impact programs.