Nine Types of Newborn Baby Boy Clothes Every New Parent Should Own

Whether you’re looking for the perfect shower gifts, looking at your newborn baby boy, or beginning your baby registry, chances are you could be having a nagging feeling that you’re missing some newborn wardrobe essentials. With the vast array of adorable baby clothes and stuff at https://bitsybugboutique.com/collections/newborn-baby-boy-clothes, it’s highly likely that you’ll overlook some of the not-so-obvious but very necessary baby items. This article shortlists ten types of newborn baby clothes that every new parent should own, as well as a few adorable options you can try.

Bodysuits

Bodysuits can be shirts or a complete outfit. They typically are everything you could want them to be. Infant bodysuits, also commonly referred to as onesies, are a must-have for your newborn baby’s wardrobe. They are also popular baby shower gifts, but it’s imperative to have varying sizes as your baby is growing quickly. Besides, with your newborn going through as many as five clean ones a day due to blowouts, spit-up, and the likes, you can never have enough.

You should get a selection of prints, as well as solids to mix and match easily. However, regardless of the pattern, ensure to go for the ones having envelope-style necks. This is because the adorable little flaps on the shoulders serve a key purpose. After a massive diaper leak, these flaps help you pull the bodysuit over the legs and torso of your child, instead of over the head, for another more sanitary change of outfit.

Kimono tops

Apart from being super-adorable, these loose T-shirts with ties or side snaps reduce the contact with your infant’s still sensitive umbilical cord stump. Also, while you’re still getting used to dressing your child, you must have shirts that don’t have to be pulled over the face of your child. These kimono-style tops come in both long and short-sleeved alternatives and can be worn as a thin sweater over the bodysuit or a normal top.

Baby socks

Baby socks are tiny climate controllers. Regardless of the season your infant came to this world, having a lot of baby socks makes it simple to ensure the tiny baby’s feet are ever warm regardless of the weather outside or inside your home. Besides, these baby socks can create an outfit for just about anything, even if your baby is in just a bodysuit. While at this, think of the great impact that your footwear makes. Infants have been known to have the notoriety of pulling their socks off, so it’s wise that you go for the option with strong elastic tops. Another pro shopping tip is to buy a variety of packs with the same color or pattern, so that you can have a variety in the event one goes missing. Anyway, these teeny baby socks aren’t always easy to keep track of.

Beanie hats

If you think that you don’t need a beanie hat for your baby during the summer, you need to think again. There’s a reason why your hospital nurses popped that hat on your brand-new infant’s head even before going for the diapers. The reason is that the infants get cold easily. The beanie hat will be the perfect way to regulate the baby’s temperature. It is, therefore, important that you ensure you have a beanie hat in your diaper bag in the event of a cold car, store, or restaurant to keep your little one comfortable regardless of the weather changes. You can go for those with tip styles that you normally tie into a knot, as they will allow you to adjust the size as your baby grows.

Sleepers/Footies/Pajamas

Regardless of how you call them, there’s a whole lot more that babies can do other than sleeping in them. These comfortable one-piece sleepers are perfect for keeping your little one comfortable and warm during playtime at home or outings. They also make the diaper change session a lot easier. You should have several pajamas since you’ll likely be going through several a night.

Baby Leggings

The stretchy, soft baby leggings have numerous uses, and hence, an essential item to have. The baby leggings are perfect for the quick walks in the baby carrier, when your child begins to crawl or creep, and when the weather becomes cool. There are numerous ways in which you can style them. For instance, you can pair them with an underdress, shorts, or a kimono top. Always go for those made of comfortable fabrics, such as cotton, that won’t chafe or pull.

Rompers

Also commonly known as a bubble or one-piece, a romper is that top and bottom, all in one, typically with snaps at the crotch for easier diaper change sessions. These rompers not only mean fewer clothing pieces on your squirmy child, but likewise come in a variety of fun and fashion-forward styles, making them the perfect option for family gatherings, cute warm-weather look, photoshoots, and playdates.

Bloomers

Bloomers are normally overlooked by most new parents but are, in fact, an essential wardrobe item. Also known as diaper covers, these are essential for both baby boys and girls. Bloomers are an ideal option to pair with a kimono suit or bodysuit, put over leggings during a chilly or worn alone during the hot days. You want your little chap looking dapper, so shop for the mix and match solid colors for the perfect results.

Baby sunglasses

Baby sunglasses not only make your chap looking cool and dapper, but also help in protecting their teeny eyes from the strong sun rays. It’s advisable that you shop for those baby sunglasses offering a hundred percent UV protection and have them worn before that stroll. Always keep in mind that the baby sunglasses aren’t only for the summer, but also during the winter as it can be just as glaring during this period.