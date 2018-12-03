HOLLYWOOD’S FAVORITE ‘TRAVELING’ MANICURIST

PARTY SEASON IS HERE! And as you start getting all dressed up for the holiday season you can’t forget about one important thing; your nails!

Luckily this season, we can openly say that NVLA has your back as they have the perfect holiday colors that while they look amazing on they are also anti-aging while sharing key essential ingredients to help your nails stay in their best shape; this is because when Alcedo started, she wanted to create a product that not only looked good but also maintained proper nail care. This is why all of NVLA’s products contain myrrh extract, it helps to strengthen nails and prevents breakage; easy to understand why her most famous product, Nailvana by Gina, is at the top of everyones wishlist, as it is a revitalizing nail treatment cream that helps restore brittle nails and dry cuticles. Not Enough? How about knowing that NVLA products are vegan, cruelty free and 8-free.

With over 20 years of experience in the nail industry, founder Gina Alcedo, has developed her own formula creating a brand of nail polish known as NVLA. Based in Los Angeles, Alcedo, has become one of LA’s most in-demand artist, specifically with A-listers such as Amal and George Clooney even Queen B herself with hubby Jay-Z; dream clients for most!

Those lucky enough to have had a chance to get their nails done by her will tell you that it is her humbleness and hard work ethic that they admire, and are the main bonus to go on top of her amazing skill and attention to detail. Her most recent collection, “The Brentwood Collection” was inspired by the west side of Los Angeles where she began working and becoming a traveling manicurist, mainly because this is where many of her clients reside. Some of the colors in the collection are: Rockingham Red, Ms Huffington Pink, Bristol Circle Blue, Burlingame Grey, Sunset Blvd Nude and Perfect Image that come with the The Brentwood Base Coat, The Hills Top Coat and Above Sunset Cuticle Oil – making this a must have all in one collection for any season!

However, as if the polish and skill behind NVLA was not enough reason to shop the brand, how about the fact that Alcedo has been so fortunate in her career that she takes a part of the brand’s proceeds and has them go to a scholarship fund to help students pay for beauty school. In addition to this, during the holidays Alcedo, volunteers at The Stuart House where victims of sexual abuse enjoy some food, crafts, and presents from Santa.

Always keeping busy, Alcedo still has a vision on what is to come. For the future, Gina Alcedo hopes to expand NVLA and open up a store next summer, so stay tuned!

In the interim, Go shop for NVLA’s latest collection that will definitely be a great stocking stuffer!