Paris FW – Afterhomework (Paris) Fall Winter 2017/18

A day in the life. An exploration of pleats, rumples, pigeons and everyday clothes. Afterhomework (Paris) takes a cross section of what regular people in Paris wear on a typical day. There’s a bit of shirt mixed with a piece of tailoring, polar fleece, flamboyant ruching and ruffles, a djellaba slipped over a suit and sneakers for Friday evening prayers.

Heading out on his bike early in the morning, Kaczmarek followed the city’s theater of the absurd assembling everything that caught his eye, a mass of ordinary objects and uniforms, to create new shapes and associations.

The collection mixes original, extravagant hybrid design with reconditioned pieces like absurd tailoring, splicing real estate salesman’s shirts in impossible shades of pale blue and pink with gray flannel, or pants and jackets studded with a cache of oversized anti-theft devices just for the fun of it.

Pigeons on the pavement crushed by cars inspire one original fabric. French rapper Jul’s hand sign becomes the jagged shape of a VVN leather bag, a collaboration with young leather artisan Jeremy Kastelani. The beauty of stained T-shirts is evoked in hand-dipped resin pièces made by the french artist Camille Pogu.

Styled by Elena Mottola #Afterhomework

Photo Credits: Ancira Adeon