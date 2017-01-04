Fashion News Lifestyle Network Launches on FilmOnTV

Burbank, California – Continuing to expand its prominence and influence in fashion and pop-culture, Fashion News Lifestyle Network is now on FilmOn TV and the FOTV digital platform around the World.

FNL Network is now available on the FilmOn app as part of their subscription package! Simply download the free FilmOn iOS app and subscribe today for use on Apple TV and all of your iOS Smart Phones and tablets worldwide. Android users can download the free FilmOn app from Google Play and subscribe for use on all Android Smart Phones and devices, including Chromecast. All FilmOn subscribers can also watch the channels on their TV via Roku by adding the FOTV Channel to their Roku box. Mac and Windows computer users, or any IP-connected Smart TVs and devices can all access FilmOn.com at home or on the go, plus Lenovo computers come pre-loaded with the FilmOn Live TV app.

FNL Network immerses its viewers into the inner workings of the fashion, entertainment, travel and beauty world through exclusive content and programing. Through original award winning films and documentaries, red carpet coverage, celebrity interviews, industry insights and on-the-scene reporting, FNL Network aims to take its viewers where only few get to experience.

“The Fashion News Lifestyle channel is a great fit for our FilmOn subscription package”, said Kim Hurwitz, Chief Content Officer of FOTV Media Networks, Inc. “We have targeted this digital package towards the hip, globally-aware millennials who love music, fashion, sports and pop culture, and this network hits this demo with a bulls-eye.”

FNL Network President and Chief Executive Officer Rocco Leo Gaglioti anticipates the network’s milestone launch on FOTV will not only attract more viewers but will set itself apart as the go-to source for in-depth style coverage unlike any other TV channel.

“It’s a great fit,” said Gaglioti. “I am excited to have Fashion News Lifestyle Network on FilmOn TV. The subscription option is now available globally to its 75 million monthly unique users to enjoy our original programing.”

About FNL Network:

Fashion News Lifestyle Network (FNL Network) is a network committed to bringing the most engaging aspects of the human experience to life on-screen. Available worldwide in native HD and in English and with 100% original programming, the FNL Network is a 24/7 linear HD channel that provides insightful and incisive content about the worlds of fashion, travel, beauty, health, reality TV and much more. Programming includes award-winning films and documentaries, many filmed exclusively for the FNL Network and shows such as the award-winning “Fashion News Live” along with “Fashion News Live in ASL,” “Model Monday”, “FNL Vintage”, “Beauty Tips, “Flashback Friday,” “Film Corner”, “Backstage Pass” and “City Showcase.” www.FNLNetwork.com

About FOTV Media Networks:

FOTV Media Networks Inc. is a fast growing group of interrelated digital media companies which produces hologram, virtual reality, 360 and premium Hollywood content globally with an over-the-top audience of more than 75 million monthly unique users, who consume movies and television programs, premium channels, music videos and streaming radio stations, plus live sports programming on their digital platforms. FOTV was founded by media entrepreneur Alkiviades (Alki) David in 2007 and launched its streaming video site in the United Kingdom in 2009 and in the United States in 2010. FOTV manages its worldwide business from two central offices located in Beverly Hills, California and London, England. http://fotv.filmon.com.