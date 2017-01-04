LA-based M.R.K.T. Introduces First Women’s Collection
PRESS RELEASE – January 9, 2017 – For Spring 2017, M.R.K.T. introduces its first capsule Women’s Collection, inspired by the soft warm hue…
Fashion on the Seine: Jessica Minh Ahn Begins 2017 in Paris
“Fashion Week may be fabulous, but it pales in comparison to Jessica Minh Anh’s history making catwalks at the world’s most i…
And the Winner Is…2017 Golden Globes
The 74th Golden Globe Awards honored the best in film and American television of 2016 and was broadcast live on January 8, 2017 from The Beverly Hilto…
Interview with Hairstylist Geta Marin
Geta Marin is a globally renowned hairstylist known for her work in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in publications like Vogue Italia and sh…
A Fashion Tribute to The Rocky Horror Picture Show in Milan
The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a 1975 musical comedy horror film directed by Jim Sharman. The screenplay was written b…
A Gorgeous Model Moment with Gigi Hadid
There is no one (in my opinion) more deserving of Model of the Year than Gigi Hadid. I remember seeing her years ago in …
ORLY Presents the Second Annual Polished Girlz Ball
On Saturday, November 19th, ORLY (a nail care beauty brand) held the Polished Girlz Ball at the Homeless Intervention Sh…
Designer Spotlight: Jules Kim of Bijules Jewelry
Jules Kim’s designs convey concepts that reflect American propaganda for the empowerment of women, the innocence of chil…
Made in LA – Siwy Denim Brand Spotlight
Regardless of your age or personal style, there is one wardrobe staple that is undoubtedly the great fashion equalizer: …
Fashion News Lifestyle Network Launches on FilmOnTV
Burbank, California – Continuing to expand its prominence and influence in fashion and pop-culture, Fashion News Lifes…
Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Glitch
On the last day of 2016, the fierce tycoon that is Mariah Carey took the New York stage at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. The…
Holiday Spotlight: The Naven Twins
As the third installment of the LA Fashion Magazine’s holiday spotlight, we sat down with the Naven twins, the dynamic designer/philanthropist/D…
Step Out in Style: Happy New Year with Stylish Accessories
It’s New Years Eve and that means time to celebrate (in style of course). Maybe your year was fantastic, not what you expected or somewhere in b…
The Art Institute and Fashion Speaks Make the Season of Giving Fashion Forward
’Tis the season for giving back, and the collision of fashion and philanthropy is the most fabulous way to do it. On December 11th, Fashion Speaks col…