A Gorgeous Model Moment with Gigi Hadid
There is no one (in my opinion) more deserving of Model of the Year than Gigi Hadid. I remember seeing her years ago in a photo when she still looked …
ORLY Presents the Second Annual Polished Girlz Ball
On Saturday, November 19th, ORLY (a nail care beauty brand) held the Polished Girlz Ball at the Homeless Intervention Shelter House in California. Mot…
Designer Spotlight: Jules Kim of Bijules Jewelry
Jules Kim’s designs convey concepts that reflect American propaganda for the empowerment of women, the innocence of childhood and the dark humor of ad…
Made in LA – Siwy Denim Brand Spotlight
Regardless of your age or personal style, there is one wardrobe staple that is undoubtedly the great fashion equalizer: denim. Denim has elevated far …
Fashion News Lifestyle Network Launches on FilmOnTV
Burbank, California – Continuing to expand its prominence and influence in fashion and pop-culture, Fashion News Lifes…
Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Glitch
On the last day of 2016, the fierce tycoon that is Mariah Carey took the New York stage at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rocki…
Luxe Suede Shorts$ 96.60 Designer/Boutique: AStars
Matt Bracelet$ 491.40 Designer/Boutique: Lionette by Noa Sade
10 to 2 Print$ 76.65 Designer/Boutique: Diaco Los Angeles
Elinna Togo Satchel$ 414.75 Designer/Boutique: Jonathan Justin Handbags
Holiday Spotlight: The Naven Twins
As the third installment of the LA Fashion Magazine’s holiday spotlight, we sat down with the Naven twins, the dyn…
Step Out in Style: Happy New Year with Stylish Accessories
It’s New Years Eve and that means time to celebrate (in style of course). Maybe your year was fantastic, not what …
The Art Institute and Fashion Speaks Make the Season of Giving Fashion Forward
’Tis the season for giving back, and the collision of fashion and philanthropy is the most fabulous way to do it. On Dec…
World Thumbwrestling Federation (WTF) – Movie Premier
A few weeks ago, WTF – World Thumbwrestling Federation, a comedic film in which a documentary crew follows thumbre…
Holloway Mini Mesh Sports Bra$ 65.00 Designer/Boutique: MOD Activewear
Olympic Crop Top$ 36.00 Designer/Boutique: MOD Activewear
Gower Capri$ 90.00 Designer/Boutique: MOD Activewear
My Happy Place at American Rag Cie
2016 has had its fair share of headlines, and as we round out the holiday season and head into the new year, it’s the perfect time to introduce a litt…
Crackpacks By BRANDYE WILSON
Have you ever had a lighter you carry around but felt it did not really express who you are? I mean sometimes someone just wants to light a candle wit…
Holiday Spotlight: MAEVE TOMALTY
As the second installment of the LA Fashion Magazine’s holiday spotlight, we sat down with actress Maeve Tomalty to talk about some her favorite…
Holiday Spotlight: BRIA & SHAYNE MURPHY
This holiday season the LA Fashion Magazine is starting a new tradition of our own. We caught up with some of our favorite influencers to talk about t…