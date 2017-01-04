Sign Up For Our Newsletter

article_feat_img-2
And the Winner Is…2017 Golden Globes

The 74th Golden Globe Awards honored the best in film and American television of 2016 and was broadcast live on January 8, 2017 from The Beverly Hilto…

13254362_1098961126830948_601093984484455039_n
Interview with Hairstylist Geta Marin

Geta Marin is a globally renowned hairstylist known for her work in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in publications like Vogue Italia and sh…

Photo courtesy of Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Glitch

On the last day of 2016, the fierce tycoon that is Mariah Carey took the New York stage at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. The…

naven-twins-feature_1
Holiday Spotlight: The Naven Twins

As the third installment of the LA Fashion Magazine’s holiday spotlight, we sat down with the Naven twins, the dynamic designer/philanthropist/D…