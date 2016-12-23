Holiday Spotlight: The Naven Twins
As the third installment of the LA Fashion Magazine’s holiday spotlight, we sat down with the Naven twins, the dynamic designer/philanthropist/D…
Step Out in Style: Happy New Year with Stylish Accessories
It’s New Years Eve and that means time to celebrate (in style of course). Maybe your year was fantastic, not what you expected or somewhere in b…
The Art Institute and Fashion Speaks Make the Season of Giving Fashion Forward
’Tis the season for giving back, and the collision of fashion and philanthropy is the most fabulous way to do it. On December 11th, Fashion Speaks col…
World Thumbwrestling Federation (WTF) – Movie Premier
A few weeks ago, WTF – World Thumbwrestling Federation, a comedic film in which a documentary crew follows thumbrestling’s biggest event i…
My Happy Place at American Rag Cie
2016 has had its fair share of headlines, and as we round out the holiday season and head into the new year, it’s the pe…
Crackpacks By BRANDYE WILSON
Have you ever had a lighter you carry around but felt it did not really express who you are? I mean sometimes someone ju…
10 to 2 Print$ 76.65 Designer/Boutique: Diaco Los Angeles
Luxe Suede Shorts$ 96.60 Designer/Boutique: AStars
Matt Bracelet$ 491.40 Designer/Boutique: Lionette by Noa Sade
Elinna Togo Satchel$ 414.75 Designer/Boutique: Jonathan Justin Handbags
Holiday Spotlight: MAEVE TOMALTY
As the second installment of the LA Fashion Magazine’s holiday spotlight, we sat down with actress Maeve Tomalty t…
Holiday Spotlight: BRIA & SHAYNE MURPHY
This holiday season the LA Fashion Magazine is starting a new tradition of our own. We caught up with some of our favori…
Abu Dhabi Featured in Film Showcase Tour
If you haven’t noticed, we’ve been hearing a lot about Abu Dhabi. From the incredible man-made islands and skyscrapers t…
The Fashion Photography of Len Steckler
The legendary photography of Len Steckler will go on sale this February 2017, in a never before seen exhibit here in Los…
Holloway Mini Mesh Sports Bra$ 65.00 Designer/Boutique: MOD Activewear
Olympic Crop Top$ 36.00 Designer/Boutique: MOD Activewear
Gower Capri$ 90.00 Designer/Boutique: MOD Activewear
Reasons To Be Pretty & Reasons To Be Happy
Reasons To Be Pretty and Reasons To Be Happy, both of which were written by Neil LaBute and directed by Jeffrey Meek, are two productions that follow …
7 Foods That Help Your Complexion and Healthy Diet
A glowing and clear skin is what most of us yearn for. No matter how many make up products you use to look good, nothing beats a naturally glowing com…
Designer Ty Stephano: Redefining LA Fashion
Recent Los Angeles transplant, Ty Stephano has made quite the splash on the LA Fashion scene in the scant couple months since his arrival. Since movin…
AEVHA London: The Must-Have Bag
From Beyoncé to British royalty, the AEVHA London bag is the bag everyone has to get their hands on. The architectural shapes and hardware accents mak…